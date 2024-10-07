Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Tua Tagovailoa will consult experts during bye week as Dolphins aim for the QB to return this season

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VkHKC_0vxrseCu00

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Mike McDaniel is still not getting caught up in timelines when it comes to the status of Tua Tagovailoa, but the Dolphins coach gave an update on Miami’s No. 1 quarterback as the team heads into its bye week.

    “There’s some expert consultation that he has scheduled for this week,” McDaniel said Monday, “and then we’ll address — the final stages of protocol won’t be achieved until we bring him back off IR (injured reserve).”

    Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 17 after suffering his third diagnosed concussion in two years during a Week 2 game against Buffalo.

    McDaniel said Tagovailoa will need to practice first before clearing concussion protocol. When asked if the team has been advised to hold Tagovailoa out longer even after he’s been cleared to return, McDaniel said he has received “nothing negative” from experts.

    “But we’re still in the process,” McDaniel added. “We don’t rush that process, and we don’t try to do anything that negatively impacts that.”

    For now, the Dolphins are sticking with Tyler “Snoop” Huntley as their starter.

    Huntley looked much more comfortable in his second start for Miami, completing 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards on Sunday in a 15-10 victory over New England.

    It was far from the Dolphins’ best football, McDaniel and players noted, but it was a win that Huntley said “everybody in the locker room needed” after a three-game losing streak.

    “We just had to overcome our mistakes,” Huntley said, “and we knew once we overcame them, we were going to do good things. We just have to hone in on the details, and it will be better.”

    The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

    Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

    Huntley threw an interception that led to the Patriots’ only touchdown of the game. Miami botched three special teams plays. A mistimed snap by center Aaron Brewer went over Huntley’s head for a 20-yard loss that stifled another scoring opportunity.

    Despite the overall sloppiness of the offense, McDaniel doesn’t want to continue shuffling quarterbacks. Skylar Thompson, who won the backup job in the preseason, started in Week 3 but hurt his ribs and hasn’t played since.

    Huntley is Miami’s fourth quarterback to take snaps this season, but he has impressed McDaniel with his command of the offense.

    “As it stands right now, I feel happy with the way Snoop went from managing the offense, so to speak, his first outing,” McDaniel said, “to executing the offense (on Sunday). And that’s to his credit, so I feel pretty good about how fast he’s developed. ... The operation was better but not as good as it could be, and you hope that with continuity, there’s improvement in that.”

    What’s working

    The Dolphins committed to their run game on Sunday in a way they hadn’t been able to all season. Miami ran the ball 12 times during a 15-play, go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter, which was capped by a 3-yard TD run by Alec Ingold. The Dolphins finished with 193 yards rushing on 4.7 yards per rush, their best output this season.

    What needs help

    The Dolphins are the third-most penalized team in the NFL, with 43 penalties for 390 yards on the season. They had eight accepted against them on Sunday. Miami continues to struggle with illegal shift and special teams penalties. McDaniel said some penalties happen because “people are trying too hard to own their responsibility, and they’re leveraged or edged, and then you hold or you – really all three phases, that same thing can occur.”

    Stock up

    Rookie running back Jaylen Wright led Miami’s running backs with 86 yards rushing on 13 carries and 6.6 yards per carry. Wright saw his role increase when De’Von Achane went down in the first quarter with a concussion.

    Stock down

    Jason Sanders made three field goals, but the Dolphins’ special teams unit was a disaster for the second straight week. After nailing a 54-yarder on his first attempt of the game, Sanders’ 41-yard attempt bounced off the left upright. The Dolphins botched another field goal attempt when long snapper Blake Ferguson rolled the ball to the holder, and Sanders didn’t even get a chance to kick it. Miami also had a punt blocked.

    That all happened one week after linebacker Duke Riley tried to grab a bouncing punt and nearly lost it in a scrum against the Titans. The Dolphins were lucky that a Titans player was ruled to have touched the ball first.

    Injuries

    Safety Jevon Holland is week to week after injuring his hand. ... Achane is in the concussion protocol.

    Key number

    8 — Sunday was Miami’s eighth win in its last 10 meetings with New England. It’s the first time the Dolphins have won eight of 10 against the Patriots since 1991-1996.

    The Dolphins will try to get healthier during their bye week. Tagovailoa is eligible to be activated from injured reserve after Miami’s Week 7 trip to Indianapolis.

    ___

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Eddie
    1d ago
    Just retire man, when you get into middle age you don't want Parkinson's, early onset dementia, frequent migraine headaches, not be able sleep at night, fear bright light and loud noise.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A wild Miami win was followed by another celebration when the team returned home
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Mistakes cost Steelers in last-second loss to Cowboys, 20-17
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 6
    The Associated Press23 hours ago
    A series of deaths and the ‘Big Fight': Uncovering police force in one Midwestern city
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Jets owner Woody Johnson urges holdout Haason Reddick to 'get in your car' and join the team
    The Associated Press21 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Karl-Anthony Towns scores 10 points in abbreviated preseason debut with New York Knicks
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    LeBron and son Bronny James play together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The AP has called winners in elections for more than 170 years. Here’s how it’s done
    The Associated Press23 hours ago
    Injured pitcher Michael Grove dropped from Dodgers' NLDS roster, replaced by rookie Ben Casparius
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Milton strengthens into a major hurricane. Florida prepares for large-scale evacuations
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A Michigan Senate candidate aims to achieve what no Republican has done in three decades
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Voters in the US don't directly elect the president. Sometimes that can undermine the popular will
    The Associated Press14 hours ago
    Lack of citizenship documents might keep many from voting in Arizona state and local races
    Arizona Luminaria21 days ago
    Pro-Palestinian protesters pitch encampment outside Jewish Democrat's Ohio home
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy