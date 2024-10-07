Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Kansas City fans have attention divided as Chiefs play Saints at same time as Royals face Yankees

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wykm9_0vxrpEUL00

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of cars lined up at the gates to the Truman Sports Complex early Monday afternoon, nearly seven hours before the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs were to play the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium.

    Many of those cars will probably be back Wednesday, when the Royals play the Yankees in their AL Division Series.

    In the meantime, thousands of Chiefs fans dressed in red who showed up early to tailgate also had blue on their minds with both of their major pro sports teams in action. The Royals, who lost Game 1 to the Yankees on Saturday night, were trying to even the series in New York with the first pitch scheduled for about an hour before the Chiefs played the Saints.

    “I wish the best to the Chiefs tonight that they can win the game,” Royals catcher Salvador Perez said before first pitch in the Bronx. “For us, too. I think it’s a city of champions; that’s how they call Kansas City.”

    It turned out to be a winning night all around. The Royals beat the Yankees 4-2 shortly before the Chiefs polished off a 26-13 victory over the Saints, moving them to 5-0 heading into their bye week.

    “My hat goes off to Matt and the job he did with that crew getting a playoff win against a pretty good Yankees team,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, a huge baseball fan who sold peanuts at Dodger Stadium in his younger days. “Impressive.”

    Kansas City’s sports fans have been living a charmed life for the better part of the last decade.

    Sporting Kansas City won the MLS Cup in 2013 to begin the title tide, but it really picked up pace when the long-suffering Royals — who play about 200 yards away from Arrowhead Stadium at neighboring Kauffman Stadium — won back-to-back AL pennants in 2014 and ’15, and captured their first World Series title in 30 years by beating the New York Mets.

    Then came the Chiefs, who had not hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in five decades before Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes led them past the 49ers in 2020. Now, the latest NFL dynasty has won two straight championships and three of the past five, and have a chance to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowls this season.

    “I can say from my perspective, once we moved to Kansas City, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Royals manager Matt Quatraro, who took over last season after coaching the Rays. “The support for the Chiefs last year — phenomenal. You’re in your neighborhood and they score a touchdown, you hear cannons going off. Parties every weekend when they’re playing.”

    When you combine the Royals and Chiefs, the city has won four championships in the four major sports in the last decade. By comparison, New York has not won any between the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Jets, Rangers, Islanders, Knicks and Nets.

    In fact, New York hasn’t won a title across the major sports leagues since 2011, when the Giants won the Super Bowl.

    You can bet Kansas City fans are reveling in the success, too. They regularly turn out hours before kickoff for Chiefs games for arguably the best tailgating scene in the NFL, while the jerseys of Perez and Royals superstar Bobby Witt Jr. have started to fly off shelves as the club went from a 106-loss laughingstock a year ago to a playoff team this season.

    “What a great job they’ve done to this point, and I know they’re fired up to keep on going,” Reid said. “I know we’re all glad to have them coming back here and having another chance to see them play.”

    The success has made the Truman Sports Complex, just east of downtown Kansas City along Interstate 70 in an area that hardly could be considered bustling, the place to be whenever either of the teams is playing at home.

    “I think the setup we have there is very unique with both stadiums side-by-side,” Quatraro said. “I’m excited for (the Chiefs). It’s a great time to be there, and the community supports both teams. You can feel it just walking down the street, you can see more Royals fans out in front of people’s houses. It’s a lot of fun.”

    For many years, the two franchises seemed to want little to do with each other. But as both rose to prominence, Royals players became frequent visitors to Arrowhead Stadium and vice versa.

    The bond was strengthened when Mahomes — whose father was a big league ballplayer — bought a share of the Royals.

    He’s been keeping close tabs on the team, by the way, building a tight relationship with Witt over the past couple of years. And regardless of what happens Monday night, Mahomes sounds as if he’s planning to be there for Game 3 on Wednesday — maybe even Game 4 on Thursday, if the series comes to that — despite the Chiefs having next week off.

    “I’ve heard all the stories of how awesome the environment was the last time they were in the playoffs, and they’re going up against a great baseball team in the Yankees,” Mahomes said. “They’re hungry and playing great baseball right now, and then to be at the K — a sold-out crowd hopefully, and I get to see that October baseball there, it’s going to be special.”

    ___

    AP Sports Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed.

    ___

    AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Deadspin loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing young Chiefs fan of racism
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Injured pitcher Michael Grove dropped from Dodgers' NLDS roster, replaced by rookie Ben Casparius
    The Associated Press20 hours ago
    Taylor Swift is back to watch Travis Kelce and the Chiefs with Eras Tour soon to resume
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    A series of deaths and the ‘Big Fight': Uncovering police force in one Midwestern city
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Mistakes cost Steelers in last-second loss to Cowboys, 20-17
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    A retired Houston officer gets 60 years in a couple's drug raid deaths that revealed corruption
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    LeBron and son Bronny James play together for the first time in a preseason game for the Lakers
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault, strangulation, drug charges
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Packers coach Matt LaFleur expects suspended wide receiver Romeo Doubs to be back this week
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The AP has called winners in elections for more than 170 years. Here’s how it’s done
    The Associated Press23 hours ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber20 hours ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Milton strengthens into a major hurricane. Florida prepares for large-scale evacuations
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Jets owner says firing of Saleh will bring 'new energy' to one of franchise's 'most talented teams'
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    A Michigan Senate candidate aims to achieve what no Republican has done in three decades
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Fun Things to Do This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen19 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Jets owner Woody Johnson urges holdout Haason Reddick to 'get in your car' and join the team
    The Associated Press21 hours ago
    Pro-Palestinian protesters pitch encampment outside Jewish Democrat's Ohio home
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy