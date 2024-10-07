Open in App
    Banged-up Saints put OL Shane Lemieux on IR before kickoff against Chiefs in latest blow to offense

    1 days ago

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints put backup offensive lineman Shane Lemieux on injured reserve amid a flurry of roster moves before they played the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

    Lemieux had been brought up from the practice squad two weeks ago before hurting his ankle. New Orleans coach Dennis Allen said initially that the injury did not appear to be serious, but the stint on IR means Lemieux will miss at least four games.

    The Chiefs, meanwhile, got some encouraging news about wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is due to undergo surgery Tuesday to determine the extent of his knee injury. A person familiar with the situation, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because they were not authorized to discuss details of the injury, said doctors believe it is less severe than originally thought, though it remains unlikely that Rice will return this season.

    The Saints were thin along the offensive line even before Lemieux landed on IR. Erik McCoy is recovering from a groin injury, center Cesar Ruiz is out with a knee injury, and Lucas Patrick was dealing with a groin injury but active for the Chiefs game.

    The Saints signed offensive lineman Kyle Hergel from the practice squad to provide depth. They also said running back Kendre Miller would miss the game with a hamstring injury, and that safety Johnathan Abram and linebacker Isaiah Stalbird had been added to the active roster with standard practice squad promotions.

    The Saints have been hit hard by injuries elsewhere, too. Starting linebackers Pete Werner (hamstring) and Willie Gay Jr. (hand) and defensive end Payton Turner (knee) were ruled out for Kansas City on the defensive side of the ball, and versatile tight end Taysom Hill was forced to miss the game with a rib injury.

    Defensive tackle Khristian Boyd and quarterback Spencer Rattler were the Saints’ other inactive players.

    The Chiefs were playing their first full game since losing Rice to a knee injury last week against the Chargers. They already were without Marquis Brown, who has had potentially season-ending shoulder surgery, and fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman was dealing with a knee injury this week but was active to face New Orleans.

    The Chiefs also remain without starting running back Isiah Pacheco. Kareem Hunt, who was signed a couple of weeks ago, was expected to start in his place after playing well in his season debut in last week’s 17-10 win in Los Angeles.

    Backup offensive linemen Ethan Driskell and C.J. Hanson, defensive end Cameron Thomas and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu were inactive against New Orleans. The Chiefs did not promote anyone from the practice squad, so they will go with five wide receivers in Hardman, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson.

