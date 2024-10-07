After an 0-2 start, the Giants are showing signs of being a better team than last year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — It has been easy to criticize coach Brian Daboll and the New York Giants this season. And there have been plenty of reasons to do so.

Coming off a dismal 6-11 season in 2023, the Giants were horrible in a season-opening 28-6 loss to Minnesota and then handed Washington a 21-18 win in a game New York scored three touchdowns and the Commanders didn’t have any.

The last three weeks might indicate it’s time to reevaluate.

The Giants have won twice to improve to 2-3. And their 29-20 win over the Seahawks (3-2) in Seattle might have been their best game of the year for a number of reasons.

New York overcome adversity. It gave up an early touchdown on a 102-yard fumble return and won a game in which its best player on offense — rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) — didn’t play. No. 1 running back Devin Singletary (groin) also didn’t play.

The Giants gained a season-high 420 total yards, including 175 yards rushing, and had a season high in first downs (24). Daniel Jones completed 23 of 34 passes for 234 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Veteran Darius Slayton took over Nabers’ spot and had eight catches for 122 yards and his first touchdown.

The defense frustrated the Seahawks, except at the ends of the halves. Special teams clinched the game when Isaiah Simmons blocked a late 47-yard, game-tying, field goal attempt and Bryce Ford-Wheaton returned it 60 yards for a touchdown.

While 2-3 isn’t a winning record, the losses have been to the undefeated Vikings (5-0), the Commanders (4-1) and the Cowboys (3-2).

New York should have beaten Washington. It failed three times to convert after touchdowns because kicker Graham Gano was hurt on the opening kickoff and Nabers dropped a fourth-down pass in the final two minutes that would have given the Giants a first down at the Commanders 10 in a tie game.

The AP Top 25 college football poll is back every week throughout the season!

Get the poll delivered straight to your inbox with AP Top 25 Poll Alerts. Sign up here.

The game against Dallas was a tossup, and could have gone either way.

Bottom line is the Giants should be no worse than 3-2 and possibly 4-1. That’s not reality.

But with 12 games left, they are improving and have a chance to be respectable this season.

What’s working

The pass rush is creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was sacked seven times Sunday, the second-highest total of the Daboll era. New York had eight sacks in Cleveland in Week 3. Dexter Lawrence has a career-high three Sunday and has six for the season. Fellow defensive lineman DJ Davidson had the first two full sacks of his career. New York has 22 for the season.

What needs help

The Giants are 1 of 6 in red-zone chances in the past two games. They were 1 of 4 against Seattle, settling for three field goals by Greg Joseph. They were 0 for 2 in a five-point loss to Dallas in Week 4.

Stock up

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy made his first career start for the injured Singletary and led the Giants by rushing for 129 yards on 18 carries. He had 12 attempts for 29 yards in the first four games. The fifth-round draft pick out of Purdue is the first Giants rookie to run for 100 yards since Saquon Barkley had 109 yards against Dallas late in 2018.

Stock down

Second-year running back Eric Gray was supposed to share the load with Singletary out, but he lost a fumble near the goal line on fourth-down on the opening drive and it was returned 102 yards for a touchdown by Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins. It was the longest fumble return against the Giants in their 100-year history. Gray had one more carry the rest of the game and finished with 4 yards on four carries.

Injuries

The Giants seemingly got out of Seattle healthy. Daboll had no update on Nabers and Singletary on Monday.

Key Number

35:38 — The Giants’ average time of possession over the last three games. New York beat Cleveland and Seattle in the first and third games and dropped a 20-15 decision to Dallas in the middle one.

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (1-4) come to New Jersey to face the Giants on Sunday night. New York is winless at home, losing to Minnesota and Dallas in Week 4. Cincinnati lost a 41-38 overtime decsion to Baltimore on Sunday.

___