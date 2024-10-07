Tennessee High School Football Poll

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced football rankings after Week 7 on Monday, with the poll presented by CoachT.com. Top 10 teams in each of the six Division I classifications and Top 5 in three Division II classes were selected by TSWA members with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote.

Class A

1. McKenzie (7-0) – 100 (10)

2. Coalfield (6-1) – 81

t3. Oliver Springs (6-1) – 67

t3. Halls (7-0) – 67

5. Whitwell (6-1) – 60

6. Chattanooga Prep (5-1) – 45

7. Union City (5-2) – 35

t8. Gordonsville (5-2) – 23

t8. MASE (5-1) – 23

10. South Fulton (6-1) – 17

Others receiving votes: South Pittsburg 16, Houston County 8, Richland 4, Clay County 3, Cosby 1

Class 2A

1. Fairley (5-0) – 96 (7)

2. Jackson Central-Merry (6-0) – 80 (1)

3. Milan (6-1) – 79 (2)

4. East Robertson (6-1) – 72

t5. Westmoreland (6-1) – 48

t5. Bledsoe County (6-1) – 48

7. Huntingdon (4-2) – 35

8. Decatur County Riverside (5-2) – 29

9. Marion County (5-2) – 19

10. East Hickman (6-1) – 17

Others receiving votes: York Institute 11, Happy Valley 11, Mitchell 2, South Greene 2, Memphis Business 1

Class 3A

1. Alcoa (4-1) – 100 (10)

2. Covington (6-0) – 87

3. Westview (7-0) – 83

4. Meigs County (5-1) – 64

5. Johnson County (6-0) – 52

6. Sequatchie County (6-1) – 49

7. East Nashville (5-2) – 43

8. Bolton (6-1) – 27

9. Unicoi County (4-1) – 22

10. Gatlinburg-Pittman (4-2) – 12

Others receiving votes: McMinn Central 4, Memphis East 3, White House Heritage 2, Pigeon Forge 2

Class 4A

1. Upperman (7-0) – 99 (9)

2. Anderson County (6-0) – 86

3. Marshall County (7-0) – 74

4. Haywood (5-1) – 62

t5. Greeneville (4-2) – 49 (1)

t5. Loudon (7-0) – 49

7. Pearl-Cohn (5-2) – 45

8. Gibbs (6-0) – 32

9. Dyer County (6-1) – 27

10. Soddy Daisy (6-1) – 9

Others receiving votes: Signal Mountain 8, Macon County 4, Elizabethton 3, White County 2, DeKalb County 1

Class 5A

1. Page (7-0) – 100 (10)

2. Sevier County (6-0) – 78

t3. Powell (6-1) – 73

t3. Beech (5-1) – 73

5. Southwind (6-1) – 55

6. Munford (6-1) – 50

7. East Hamilton (6-1) – 36

8. Shelbyville (5-1) – 34

9. Knox West (4-3) – 19

10. Centennial (5-2) – 12

Others receiving votes: Lincoln County 11, Walker Valley 7, Henry County 2

Class 6A

1. Oakland (7-0) – 97 (8)

2. Maryville (7-0) – 87 (2)

3. Ravenwood (7-0) – 86

4. Collierville (7-0) – 69

5. Mt. Juliet (7-0) – 60

6. Brentwood (6-1) – 53

7. Cleveland (5-1) – 86

8. Riverdale (6-1) – 40

9. Green Hill (7-0) – 28

10. Science Hill (5-1) – 24

Others receiving votes: Clarksville 10, Germantown Houston 6, Cookeville 3, Whitehaven 1, Stewarts Creek 1

Division II-A

1. Jackson Christian (6-1) – 44 (8)

2. Nashville Christian (5-1) – 34 (1)

t3. Columbia Academy (5-2) – 24

t3. Donelson Christian (6-1) – 24

5. Friendship Christian (5-2) – 8

Others receiving votes: Trinity Christian 1

Division II-AA

1. Boyd Buchanan (7-0) – 41 (5)

2. Christ Presbyterian (7-0) – 38 (4)

3. Franklin Road Academy (7-0) – 27

t4. Lausanne (5-0) – 10

t4. Battle Ground Academy (6-1) – 10

Others receiving votes: Grace Christian-Knoxville 7, Silverdale Academy 1, University School of Jackson 1

Division II-AAA

1. Baylor (7-0) – 45 (9)

2. Ensworth (7-0) – 35

3. McCallie (5-2) – 24

4. Father Ryan (5-1) – 20

5. Brentwood Academy (4-3) – 11

Others receiving votes: None