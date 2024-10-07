Open in App
    Tennessee High School Football Poll

    By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS,

    2 days ago

    NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Sports Writers Association announced football rankings after Week 7 on Monday, with the poll presented by CoachT.com. Top 10 teams in each of the six Division I classifications and Top 5 in three Division II classes were selected by TSWA members with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote.

    Class A

    1. McKenzie (7-0) – 100 (10)

    2. Coalfield (6-1) – 81

    t3. Oliver Springs (6-1) – 67

    t3. Halls (7-0) – 67

    5. Whitwell (6-1) – 60

    6. Chattanooga Prep (5-1) – 45

    7. Union City (5-2) – 35

    t8. Gordonsville (5-2) – 23

    t8. MASE (5-1) – 23

    10. South Fulton (6-1) – 17

    Others receiving votes: South Pittsburg 16, Houston County 8, Richland 4, Clay County 3, Cosby 1

    Class 2A

    1. Fairley (5-0) – 96 (7)

    2. Jackson Central-Merry (6-0) – 80 (1)

    3. Milan (6-1) – 79 (2)

    4. East Robertson (6-1) – 72

    t5. Westmoreland (6-1) – 48

    t5. Bledsoe County (6-1) – 48

    7. Huntingdon (4-2) – 35

    8. Decatur County Riverside (5-2) – 29

    9. Marion County (5-2) – 19

    10. East Hickman (6-1) – 17

    Others receiving votes: York Institute 11, Happy Valley 11, Mitchell 2, South Greene 2, Memphis Business 1

    Class 3A

    1. Alcoa (4-1) – 100 (10)

    2. Covington (6-0) – 87

    3. Westview (7-0) – 83

    4. Meigs County (5-1) – 64

    5. Johnson County (6-0) – 52

    6. Sequatchie County (6-1) – 49

    7. East Nashville (5-2) – 43

    8. Bolton (6-1) – 27

    9. Unicoi County (4-1) – 22

    10. Gatlinburg-Pittman (4-2) – 12

    Others receiving votes: McMinn Central 4, Memphis East 3, White House Heritage 2, Pigeon Forge 2

    Class 4A

    1. Upperman (7-0) – 99 (9)

    2. Anderson County (6-0) – 86

    3. Marshall County (7-0) – 74

    4. Haywood (5-1) – 62

    t5. Greeneville (4-2) – 49 (1)

    t5. Loudon (7-0) – 49

    7. Pearl-Cohn (5-2) – 45

    8. Gibbs (6-0) – 32

    9. Dyer County (6-1) – 27

    10. Soddy Daisy (6-1) – 9

    Others receiving votes: Signal Mountain 8, Macon County 4, Elizabethton 3, White County 2, DeKalb County 1

    Class 5A

    1. Page (7-0) – 100 (10)

    2. Sevier County (6-0) – 78

    t3. Powell (6-1) – 73

    t3. Beech (5-1) – 73

    5. Southwind (6-1) – 55

    6. Munford (6-1) – 50

    7. East Hamilton (6-1) – 36

    8. Shelbyville (5-1) – 34

    9. Knox West (4-3) – 19

    10. Centennial (5-2) – 12

    Others receiving votes: Lincoln County 11, Walker Valley 7, Henry County 2

    Class 6A

    1. Oakland (7-0) – 97 (8)

    2. Maryville (7-0) – 87 (2)

    3. Ravenwood (7-0) – 86

    4. Collierville (7-0) – 69

    5. Mt. Juliet (7-0) – 60

    6. Brentwood (6-1) – 53

    7. Cleveland (5-1) – 86

    8. Riverdale (6-1) – 40

    9. Green Hill (7-0) – 28

    10. Science Hill (5-1) – 24

    Others receiving votes: Clarksville 10, Germantown Houston 6, Cookeville 3, Whitehaven 1, Stewarts Creek 1

    Division II-A

    1. Jackson Christian (6-1) – 44 (8)

    2. Nashville Christian (5-1) – 34 (1)

    t3. Columbia Academy (5-2) – 24

    t3. Donelson Christian (6-1) – 24

    5. Friendship Christian (5-2) – 8

    Others receiving votes: Trinity Christian 1

    Division II-AA

    1. Boyd Buchanan (7-0) – 41 (5)

    2. Christ Presbyterian (7-0) – 38 (4)

    3. Franklin Road Academy (7-0) – 27

    t4. Lausanne (5-0) – 10

    t4. Battle Ground Academy (6-1) – 10

    Others receiving votes: Grace Christian-Knoxville 7, Silverdale Academy 1, University School of Jackson 1

    Division II-AAA

    1. Baylor (7-0) – 45 (9)

    2. Ensworth (7-0) – 35

    3. McCallie (5-2) – 24

    4. Father Ryan (5-1) – 20

    5. Brentwood Academy (4-3) – 11

    Others receiving votes: None

    Michael
    2d ago
    go halls tigers
