Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Russia strikes Ukraine with drones and missiles

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ufj0Y_0vwH7lXQ00
    FILE - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, listens to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at Ramstein Air Base in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP, File)

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight with 87 Shahed drones and four different types of missiles, officials said Sunday.

    A 49-year-old man was killed in the Kharkiv region after his car was hit by a drone, said regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. A gas pipeline was also damaged and a warehouse set alight in the city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials reported.

    Ukraine’s air force said in a statement that air defenses had destroyed 56 of the 87 drones and two missiles over 14 Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kyiv.

    Another 25 drones disappeared from radar “presumably as a result of anti-aircraft missile defense,” it said.

    The barrage comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will present his “victory plan” at the Oct. 12 meeting of the Ramstein group of nations that supplies arms to Ukraine.

    Zelenskyy presented his plan to U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington last week. Its contents have not been made public but it is known that the plan includes Ukrainian membership in NATO and the provision of long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

    In a statement Sunday, the Ukrainian leader paid tribute to the country’s troops, which he also described as “preparing (for) the next Ramstein.”

    “They demonstrate what Ukrainians are capable of when they have enough weapons and sufficient range,” he said in a statement on social media. “We will keep convincing our partners that our drones alone are not enough. More decisive steps are needed — and the end of this war will be closer.”

    Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that it had shot down four Ukrainian drones over the country’s Kursk, Voronezh and Belgorod regions. ___

    Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    Susan Schwegel
    1d ago
    Please Find Peace 🕊️🕊️🙏🕊️🕊️ No More War.
    Random
    1d ago
    They have told us for years that russia is out of missles and drones so who is really attacking ukraine?? 🤔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Ukraine gives the US a sweet deal with one dead Russian soldier for every $20,000 spent on drones, unit commander says
    Business Insider5 days ago
    Ukraine-Russia war live: US hits back as Zelensky accuses West of ‘dragging out’ long-range weapons delivery
    the-independent.com3 days ago
    Lithuania says it intercepted military supplies on their way to Russia, and sent them to Ukraine instead
    Business Insider1 day ago
    'All hell broke loose' after former Trump voters cut ad for Kamala Harris: report
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Russian court sentences a 72-year-old American to nearly 7 years in prison for fighting in Ukraine
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic4 days ago
    Clinton warns of October surprise that will ‘distort and pervert’ Harris
    The Hill7 days ago
    We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
    wegotthiscovered.com4 days ago
    Harris slammed for pledging millions to Lebanon as North Carolina suffers
    Fox News1 day ago
    What Michelle Obama's Ex-Boyfriend David Upchurch Has Said About Their Romance
    The List4 days ago
    Billionaire Who Backed Trump Is Now Donating to ‘Great Friend’ Kamala Harris
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    'This is voter fraud': FBI alerted as Elon Musk's mom accused of committing federal crime
    Raw Story2 days ago
    Ukraine strikes a Russian oil hub as Zelenskyy says the war is in 'a very important phase'
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    'People are leaving': 'Stunning' video appears to show Trump fans departing while he talks
    Raw Story1 day ago
    They fled Russia's war in Ukraine. Now they're missing in North Carolina after Helene
    USA TODAY5 days ago
    Video shows Ukrainian 'dragon' drone appearing to destroy a Russian tank with 'molten thermite'
    Business Insider2 days ago
    CNN’s Harry Enten Says Kamala Harris Headed for ‘Worst Democratic Performance in a Generation’ Among Union Voters
    Mediaite6 days ago
    Video shows Hezbollah tunnels discovered by IDF
    CNN2 days ago
    ‘That Is Just Sick’: Trump Eviscerated For Claiming Democrats Are Refusing To Help Republicans Impacted By Flooding
    Mediaite7 days ago
    Ukraine says it attacked a Russian base where fighter-bombers and their glide bombs are kept
    Business Insider4 days ago
    Tips, overtime, Social Security: A look at Donald Trump's no-tax pledges and what they might cost
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Trump Supporter Convicted of Election Fraud Says She Can't Go to Prison Because They Don't Have Her Special Mattress
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Russian activist killed on front line in Ukraine
    AFP1 day ago
    Belarusian-American has his prison sentence extended amid continuous crackdown on dissent in Belarus
    The Associated Press19 hours ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Hezbollah leader says more Israelis will be displaced as the militants extend their rocket fire
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    South Korean leader says North Korea wants US attention by showing off nuclear might
    The Associated Press2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy