    Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity for Tenth Year

    1 days ago

    DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2024--

    Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced it has received its tenth Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award from TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors. The prestigious distribution award recognizes Mouser’s 2023 performance based on sales growth, market share growth, customer growth and business plan performance.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926302119/en/

    Representatives from Mouser Electronics receive the Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award from TE Connectivity. (Photo: Business Wire)

    “Mouser’s consistent performance and growth earned them TE’s Global High Service Distributor of the Year award for the tenth time,” said Sean Miller, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at TE Connectivity. “Mouser continues to invest in new products, looking for solutions to help their customers grow. I am proud of the partnership TE has with Mouser and look forward to our future success as we bring innovative technology to our customers.”

    “It is a great honor to receive this top award once again from TE Connectivity, a recognized leader in the industry and one of our valued manufacturer partners,” said Jeff Newell, Senior Vice President of Products at Mouser Electronics. “We would like to thank TE for this important recognition. TE’s wide product portfolio, world-class quality and commitment to customer service parallels our own mission to be best-in-class in everything we do.”

    Mouser previously won the TE Global High Service Distributor of the Year Award for 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Additionally, for 2018, Mouser received TE’s Customer Expansion Awards for APAC, Japan and EMEA, along with Americas Distributor of the Year Awards for the Application Tooling Business Unit and TE’s Data and Devices Business Unit.

    Mouser stocks a wide selection of TE products for industries and applications, including automotive, industrial, harsh environments, data communications, consumer devices and aerospace and defense. To learn more about the newest TE products available from Mouser, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/TE-Connectivity/.

    For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

    As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

    Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

    About Mouser Electronics

    Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

    About TE Connectivity

    TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat,Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

    Trademarks

    Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926302119/en/

    CONTACT: For further information, contact:

    Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics

    Senior Vice President of Marketing

    +1 (817) 804-3833

    Kevin.Hess@mouser.comFor press inquiries, contact:

    Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics

    Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

    +1 (817) 804-7764

    Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com

    KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENGINEERING SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING FINANCE HARDWARE

    SOURCE: Mouser Electronics, Inc.

    PUB: 10/03/2024 11:04 AM/DISC: 10/03/2024 11:04 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926302119/en

