    Stanford hosts Virginia Tech in the first ACC home game for the Cardinal

    By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=218jpp_0vt189k000

    Virginia Tech (2-3, 0-1 ACC) at Stanford (2-2, 1-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

    BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia Tech by 8 1/2.

    Series record: Stanford leads 1-0.

    WHAT’S AT STAKE?

    Virginia Tech looks to rebound from a crushing late loss at Miami last week and give the Hokies their first conference win of the season. Stanford hosts its first ACC game after splitting a two-game road trip at Syracuse and Clemson.

    KEY MATCHUP

    Hokies CB Mansoor Delane vs. Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor. Delane has two INTs and four pass breakups this season and has allowed just four catches on 18 targets the past four games. He might match up often with one of the ACC’s top receivers in Ayomanor, who has TD catches the past two weeks.

    PLAYERS TO WATCH

    Virginia Tech: John Love made a career-long 57-yard field goal last week that was the third longest in school history. He added a 52-yarder later in the game, becoming the first Hokies kicker to make two FGs of at least 51 yards in the same game since Dave Strock against Southern Mississippi in 1972. Love is 8 for 9 on FGs this season.

    Stanford: RB Micah Ford rushed for 122 yards on 15 carries last week against Clemson, becoming the first Stanford back with a 100-yard game since Casey Filkins in 2022. He is the first freshman RB to do it since Kenneth Tolon in 2001 against Notre Dame.

    FACTS & FIGURES

    The Cardinal won the only previous meeting 40-12 in the 2011 Orange Bowl in Jim Harbaugh’s last game as Cardinal coach. ... Jaylin Lane had a TD run last week for the Hokies after already having a TD catch and a punt return TD earlier this year. ... Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 141 yards last week, giving him four straight 100-yard games. ... Stanford has lost nine straight home games against FBS opponents and 15 of 16. ... Cardinal QB Ashton Daniels went 9 for 19 for 71 yards, one TD and three INTs last week.

    ___

