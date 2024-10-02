Open in App
    Hundreds of firefighters battle deadly forest fire raging in Greece through third day and night

    2 days ago

    Hundreds of firefighters and volunteers in southern Greece battled a wildfire on Tuesday that has killed two people and devastated a large forested area. (AP video shot by Srdjan Nedeljkovik.)

