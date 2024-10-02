Open in App
    Quality Collision Group Adds to its Portfolio of Premium Collision Repair Centers with Acquisition of North Carolina-Based Triangle Collision

    2 days ago

    MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 2, 2024--

    Quality Collision Group (QCG), the country’s premier network of OEM-certified collision repair facilities, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Triangle Collision, a leading premium collision repair facility in Morrisville, North Carolina. This acquisition positions QCG to serve the greater Raleigh metropolitan area better and brings the total number of QCG partners to 71 nationwide.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241002069601/en/

    With OEM certifications from brands like Tesla, Honda, Infiniti, Subaru, and more, Triangle Collision is a perfect fit for QCG’s OE-focused model. This marks location #71 for QCG and the fourth in the Tar Heel State. (Graphic: Business Wire)

    Since its founding in 1984, Triangle Collision has built a strong reputation for its exceptional OEM-centric collision repair services and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction—values that made this brand an attractive partner for QCG’s “No Compromise” mission. Through continuous investment in state-of-the-art technologies and equipment, their facility offers the highest standards of collision repair services, backed up by a Quality Guarantee that seeks to restore customers’ peace of mind while restoring their vehicles.

    “Acquiring Triangle Collision is a key step in our strategic growth,” said Executive Vice President of Operations Blake Farley. “Their commitment to performing repairs the right way and reputation for outstanding customer care are exactly what we seek in our partners. Together, we will continue to set the industry standard for collision repair.”

    Triangle Collision’s expansive, state-of-the-art facility just outside Cary offers comprehensive collision repair services for all makes and models. With OEM certifications from manufacturers like Tesla, Honda/Acura, Infiniti, Subaru, Hyundai, Kia, GMC, FCA, and more, Triangle Collision’s expert technicians have the tools and training to restore vehicles to rigid factory standards. This repair center is also I-Car Gold Class certified, an elite certification demonstrating an ongoing commitment to premium collision repair technology and techniques.

    “We couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Quality Collision Group,” Triangle Collision owner Clint Rogers stated. “We’ve taken pride in delivering unmatched repair quality and customer service for years. Partnering with QCG allows us to build on that legacy while giving us access to cutting-edge resources and support. This ensures our customers and employees will benefit from the best the industry offers, solidifying our position as the go-to collision repair facility in the region.”

    Triangle Collision is QCG’s fourth collision repair facility in North Carolina, joining Relentless Collision’s trio of Raleigh, Durham, and Cary locations. For more information about Quality Collision Group or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.

    About Quality Collision Group

    Quality Collision Group (QCG) is a growing collection of 71 best-in-class OEM-certified collision repair centers. The organization was founded in 2020 to create a new MSO model that prioritizes quality, OEM compliance, and certifications while delivering best-in-class repairs and exceptional customer experiences.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241002069601/en/

    CONTACT: Quality Collision Group

    Bryan Wieczorek

    945.213.6903

    press@qualitycollisiongroup.com

    KEYWORD: NORTH CAROLINA TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE

    SOURCE: Quality Collision Group

    PUB: 10/02/2024 05:00 AM/DISC: 10/02/2024 05:02 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241002069601/en

