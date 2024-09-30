Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Pure Barre Announces Second Annual Pure Barre at Sea: A Tropical Retreat

    2 days ago

    IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2024--

    Get ready to “pulse in paradise” again, as Pure Barre, an Xponential Fitness brand, sets sail with Princess Cruises for the second Pure Barre at Sea: A Tropical Retreat in Summer 2025. Following a successful journey earlier this year, the leading barre fitness brand announced today that its next retreat will take place from May 31 to June 7, 2025 aboard Enchanted Princess.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930138734/en/

    During the tropical retreat, which kicks off in Fort Lauderdale, travelers will enjoy seven days aboard Enchanted Princess, with day-long stops at four stunning destinations: the private Bahamian destination of Princess Cays; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, and Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos.

    The weeklong cruise also includes daily opportunities to partake in Pure Barre’s low-impact, full-body fitness classes – Align, Define, Classic, and Empower – throughout the cruise, along with themed cruise activities such as Barre on the Beach, Pure Barre on the Piazza, Tuck and Glow class, and a chance to experience Pure Barre Engage, an introductory class to Pure Barre’s technique in a 30 minute class. All classes will be taught by Pure Barre certified and passionate Master Trainers and Pure Barre’s VP of Training and Technique, who collectively bring over 35+ years of Pure Barre teaching experience.

    “Our first Pure Barre at Sea adventure was a resounding success for members and newcomers alike, and we look forward to bringing the high energy, fitness magic and community of barre to the Caribbean again in 2025,” said Katelyn DiGiorgio, President of Pure Barre. “For our sophomore cruise, we’re upping the ante with new, exciting events on the ship as well as additional stops in the Dominican Republic and Turks & Caicos, so it’s a cruise that barre lovers will not want to miss!”

    Pure Barre members can reserve their spot on the next Pure Barre at Sea: A Tropical Retreat by calling (888) 810-0912 or visiting the website.

    For more information about Pure Barre, visit www.purebarre.com.

    ABOUT PURE BARRE

    Founded in 2001, Pure Barre is the largest barre brand by number of studios, offering a range of effective, low-impact, full-body workouts for a broad range of fitness levels. Pure Barre has five signature class formats including introductory, classic barre, interval training, resistance training, and restorative stretching. Its high quality instructors receive specialized multi-tiered training allowing for class format and choreography to be refreshed on a quarterly basis. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 each year and the Fastest-Growing Franchises in three years running as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, Pure Barre is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, one of the leading global franchisors of boutique health and wellness brands. To learn more about Pure Barre, visit https://www.purebarre.com/.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930138734/en/

    David Robertson, Fishman Public Relations,drobertson@fishmanpr.com

    KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES CARIBBEAN BAHAMAS DOMINICAN REPUBLIC NORTH AMERICA PUERTO RICO TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL SPORTS TOURIST ATTRACTIONS OTHER TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION DESTINATIONS WOMEN TRAVEL SENIORS SPORTS MEN FITNESS & NUTRITION FAMILY VACATION CRUISE CONSUMER HEALTH

    SOURCE: Pure Barre

    PUB: 09/30/2024 08:55 AM/DISC: 09/30/2024 08:54 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930138734/en

