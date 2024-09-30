Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Reshaping AI Interconnect Architecture: The Role of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) Analyzed by IDTechEx

    2 days ago

    BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2024--

    In recent years, there has been a noticeable trend in optical transceiver technology, moving toward bringing the transceiver closer to the ASIC. Traditionally, pluggable optics—optical modules inserted and removed from the front panel of a switch—have been located near the edge of the printed circuit board (PCB). These pluggable optics are widely used in data center networks to interconnect switches and servers. While they offer flexibility, scalability, and easy upgrades, they come with significant challenges, particularly high power consumption and limited bandwidth density.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930635144/en/

    Future AI Architecture Predicted by IDTechEx. Source: IDTechEx report “Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) 2025-2035: Technologies, Market, and Forecasts”

    To overcome these limitations, the industry is experiencing a paradigm shift. Optical transceivers are being brought closer to the ASIC, with the goal of shortening the copper channel required for electrical signal transmission. However, despite advancements in reducing the length of the copper channel, the challenges posed by deviating from the industry-standard pluggable architecture are not yet fully resolved. As a result, the industry may move directly toward more advanced solutions, like Co-Packaged Optics (CPO). In their recent Co-Packaged Optics market report, market intelligence firm IDTechEx explores the latest advancements in CPO technology, highlighting how CPO adoption will transform future data center architecture.

    IDTechEx Principal Analyst Dr Yu-Han Chang, author of the report, explains: “Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) represents a significant leap in data transmission technology. CPO integrates the optical engine and the switching silicon onto the same substrate. This design eliminates the need for signals to traverse the PCB, further reducing the electrical channel path and significantly improving performance.

    “CPO is set to transform interconnect architecture for AI by improving data movement, reducing bottlenecks, and allowing for higher efficiency and scalability in next-generation AI systems. The future will likely see direct optical connections, eliminating compute switches and increasing bandwidth for AI workloads, though the complexity of connections will also rise.”

    IDTechEx’s report, “Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) 2025-2035: Technologies, Market, and Forecasts,” offers an extensive exploration into the latest advancements within co-packaged optics technology. To find out more about this report, including downloadable sample pages, please visit www.IDTechEx.com/CPO.

    About IDTechEx

    IDTechEx provides trusted independent research on emerging technologies and their markets. For more information, contact research@IDTechEx.com or visit www.IDTechEx.com.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930635144/en/

    CONTACT: Charlotte Martin

    Subscriptions Marketing Manager

    press@IDTechEx.com

    +44(0)1223 812300

    KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

    SOURCE: IDTechEx

    PUB: 09/30/2024 08:42 AM/DISC: 09/30/2024 08:42 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930635144/en

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja44 minutes ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson9 hours ago
    Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone boat that hits ship in Red Sea as missile strikes another
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Coach praises Tim Walz's son for helping protect other kids after shooting
    The Associated Press3 hours ago
    Texas Couple Indicted for $42 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia11 days ago
    Hunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gangs squeeze life out of the capital and beyond
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    A US bomb from World War II explodes at a Japanese airport, causing a large crater in a taxiway
    The Associated Press11 hours ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week if it doesn't impact emergency response
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 hours ago
    Ross shopper says the worker checked her receipt at the door and went through her bag.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz22 minutes ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute8 days ago
    Helene's flooding swept away 11 workers at a Tennessee factory. Now the state is investigating
    The Associated Press7 hours ago
    Big Lots files bankruptcy amid closing 74 stores in California
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Who is Claudia Sheinbaum, the scientist who will head Mexico as its first female president?
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy