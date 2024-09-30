Stream Data Centers Announces Formalized Sustainability Report to Strategically Drive Leadership in Sustainable Data Centers

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2024--

Stream Data Centers, a leader in the design, development and operation of world-class data centers, is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report , further cementing its commitment to sustainable data infrastructure. With over 25 years of innovative data center experience and operational excellence, Stream remains committed to environmental performance, climate resilience, and providing solutions that align with the evolving needs of its customers and the world.

“At Stream, sustainability extends beyond environmental efforts. It is an essential part of addressing the global challenges we all face,” said Michael Lahoud, Co-Managing Partner and Chief Operations Officer. “We are proactively investing in our people, our communities, and our data centers to ensure they are safe, secure, reliable, and sustainable. We believe that a sense of belonging among our employees and a commitment to sustainability in our facilities are crucial for creating long-term success.”

Stream’s 2023 Materiality Assessment identified key sustainability priorities that reinforce Stream’s dedication to sustainable building design, greenhouse gas management, health, safety and wellbeing, talent attraction, diversity and development, as well as security – all in the spirit of corporate governance, oversight and transparency. The company’s commitment to deliver positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) outcomes is key when competing for outstanding talent to serve highly sophisticated clients that are deeply committed to sustainability.

“We are dedicated to being an enduring partner for our customers by supporting their growing data center needs in a marketplace that values sustainability,” stated Stuart Lawrence, Vice President of Product Innovation and Sustainability. “Our sustainability strategy enables Stream to capitalize on the rising demand for sustainable data centers, while effectively managing risk, leveraging innovation and driving positive outcomes – while helping customers achieve their own sustainability goals.

“With its strong foundation of continuous innovation and commitment to transparent customer relationships,” Lawrence continued, “Stream Data Centers is well-positioned to participate in the global movement towards greener, more efficient, and more resilient digital infrastructure. This strategy will ensure that Stream facilities remain safe, compliant, and available amidst the uncertainties of today’s environmental and human challenges, creating long-term opportunities for both the company and its partners.”

About Stream Data Centers

For 25 years, Stream Data Centers has been a trusted partner in providing world-class data center solutions. With a focus on sustainable, secure, and reliable infrastructure, Stream empowers businesses to scale their digital operations while prioritizing environmental and social responsibility.

Stream Data Centers continues to set new standards for innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability in the data center industry, having provided premium data center services since 1999. Now, with 90% of its inventory leased to Fortune 100 customers, the company has acquired, developed and managed more than 27 data center projects nationally, while leadership has remained consistent for over two decades.

From site selection to data center construction and operations, Stream develops wholesale colocation capacity and build-to-suit facilities for hyperscale and enterprise users in major markets across the United States. Additionally, Stream sources and develops low-risk land sites for optimum data center development and provides energy procurement services with a focus on reducing market risk and providing low-cost renewable energy options.

Stream Data Centers is headquartered in Dallas, Texas and is the technical real estate affiliate of Stream Realty Partners, a full service commercial real estate investment, development and services company. With $8.8 billion in annual transactions and 1,400+ professionals in 17 core markets, Stream is one of the most successful commercial real estate firms in the nation.

