    Walker & Dunlop, A Great Places to Work Certified Company, Named to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

    2 days ago

    BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2024--

    Great Place To Work® and Fortune have once again selected Walker & Dunlop, Inc. for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™ List. This is the company’s eighth time being named to this prestigious list. Ranking in the top 50 means that Walker & Dunlop is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

    The Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance list is based on analysis of survey responses from over 194,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in our industry.

    “Being recognized by Great Place To Work and Fortune is a tremendous honor for us. It reflects that all our employees are positively experiencing our valued culture, The Walker Way. Employees trust senior management, take pride in the service we deliver to our clients, feel they can be themselves here, and know they can count on their colleagues for support,” said Paula Pryor, executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Walker & Dunlop. “This recognition would not be possible without every employee being invested in W&D. I remain amazed by the remarkable people that call W&D home and am grateful for the care, collaboration, drive, insight and tenacity they bring to Walker & Dunlop every day.”

    Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its highly competitive lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

    Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

    “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

    About Walker & Dunlop

    Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest commercial real estate finance and advisory services firms in the United States. Our ideas and capital create communities where people live, work, shop, and play. The diversity of our people, breadth of our brand and technological capabilities make us one of the most insightful and client-focused firms in the commercial real estate industry.

    About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List

    Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance by analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 1.3 million employees, representing the experiences of 8.2 million employees in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 194,000 responses were received from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the financial services and insurance industry, and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category. Read the full methodology.

    To get on this list next year, start here.

    About Great Place To Work

    As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

    Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

    About Fortune

    Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

