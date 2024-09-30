Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    Primary Endpoint Met in Phase 3 Comparative Clinical Study of Perjeta® (pertuzumab) Biosimilar Candidate HLX11

    2 days ago

    SHANGHAI, China & JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2024--

    Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (2696.HK) and Organon (NYSE: OGN) announced that the phase 3 comparative clinical trial for the investigational Perjeta ® (pertuzumab) biosimilar HLX11 met the primary endpoint. In 2022, Henlius entered into a license and supply agreement with Organon for the exclusive commercialization rights to two biosimilar candidates, including HLX11. The agreement licenses the global commercialization rights for the product, except for China, to Organon.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930000839/en/

    The multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-controlled phase 3 clinical study ( NCT05346224 ) aimed to compare the efficacy and safety of HLX11 with reference Perjeta ® (pertuzumab) as a neoadjuvant therapy in patients with HER2-positive, HR-negative early, or locally advanced breast cancer as part of a complete treatment regimen. Eligible patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either HLX11 or reference Perjeta ® (pertuzumab) in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel every three weeks for four cycles. The primary endpoint of this study was the total pathological complete response (tpCR) rate assessed by Independent Review Committee (IRC). The secondary endpoints currently being analyzed included tpCR rate assessed by investigators, breast pathologic complete response (bpCR) rate, objective response rate (ORR), event-free survival (EFS), disease-free survival (DFS), safety, pharmacokinetics, and immunogenicity. The primary endpoint of this study was met.

    Pertuzumab has been approved in various countries and regions in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for the neoadjuvant, first-line, and adjuvant treatment for certain advanced HER2-positive breast cancer.

    About Henlius

    Henlius (2696.HK) is a global biopharmaceutical company with the vision to offer high-quality, affordable, and innovative biologic medicines for patients worldwide with a focus on oncology, autoimmune diseases, and ophthalmic diseases. To date, 6 products have been launched in China, 3 have been approved for marketing in overseas markets, 24 indications are approved worldwide, and 3 marketing applications have been accepted for review in China and the EU, respectively. Since its inception in 2010, Henlius has built an integrated biopharmaceutical platform with core capabilities of high-efficiency and innovation embedded throughout the whole product life cycle including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization. It has established global innovation centre and Shanghai-based commercial manufacturing facilities certificated by China, the EU and U.S. GMP.

    Henlius has proactively built a diversified and high-quality product pipeline covering over 50 molecules and has continued to explore immuno-oncology combination therapies with proprietary HANSIZHUANG (anti-PD-1 mAb) as backbone. Apart from the launched products HANLIKANG (rituximab), the first China-developed biosimilar, HANQUYOU (trastuzumab, trade name: HERCESSI™ in the U.S., Zercepac ® in Europe), a China-developed mAb biosimilar approved in China, Europe and U.S., HANDAYUAN (adalimumab), HANBEITAI (bevacizumab) and HANNAIJIA (neratinib), the innovative product HANSIZHUANG has been approved by the NMPA for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumours, squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sqNSCLC) and extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), making it the world’s first anti-PD-1 mAb for the first-line treatment of SCLC. What’s more, Henlius has conducted over 30 clinical studies for 16 products, expanding its presence in major markets as well as emerging markets.

    About Organon

    Organon is a global healthcare company formed to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Organon offers more than 60 medicines and products in women’s health in addition to a growing biosimilars business and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. Organon’s existing products produce strong cash flows that support investments in innovation and future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

    Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

    For more information, visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

    Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

    Some statements and disclosures in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about expectations regarding the business plans of Organon and Henlius. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “pursuing,” “opportunities,” “vision,” “will” or words of similar meaning. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in Organon’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Organon’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, available at the SEC’s Internet site ( www.sec.gov ).

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930000839/en/

    CONTACT: Organon Media:

    Karissa Peer

    (614) 314-8094

    Hannah Silver

    (917) 509-8864

    Organon Investor:

    Jennifer Halchak

    (201) 275-2711

    Henlius Media:

    Bella Zhou

    wenting_zhou@henlius.com

    Janice Han

    jiayi_han@henlius.com

    KEYWORD: NEW JERSEY CHINA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC

    INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES ONCOLOGY HEALTH CLINICAL TRIALS

    SOURCE: Organon & Co.

    PUB: 09/30/2024 06:00 AM/DISC: 09/30/2024 06:02 AM

    http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240930000839/en

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Man who was mad about Chinese spy balloon is convicted of threatening former Speaker McCarthy
    The Associated Press4 hours ago
    Hunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gangs squeeze life out of the capital and beyond
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    A Texas man is executed for fatally stabbing twin teenage girls in 1989
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Police in a cartel-dominated Mexican city are pulled off the streets after army takes their guns
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Mississippi asks court to set execution for man on death row since 1976
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Dominican Republic will deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an 'excess' of immigrants
    The Associated Press6 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Woman associated with MS-13 is sentenced to 50 years in prison
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    FACT FOCUS: Claims that more than 300,000 migrant children are missing lack context
    The Associated Press6 hours ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Yemen's Houthi rebels launch drone boat that hits ship in Red Sea as missile strikes another
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    ACLU lawsuit details DWI scheme rocking Albuquerque police
    The Associated Press7 hours ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Helene's flooding swept away 11 workers at a Tennessee factory. Now the state is investigating
    The Associated Press13 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy