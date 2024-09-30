The Associated Press
Crew of Vietnamese fishing boat injured in an attack in the South China Sea, state media say
By DAVID RISING,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 46
Add a Comment
Nobody Opinion
2d ago
Scouts
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS News5 days ago
americanmilitarynews.com2 days ago
A new US missile system that showed up in the Pacific this year keeps making China more and more unhappy
Business Insider8 days ago
War History Online6 days ago
War analysts say the massive Iranian missile attack the US called 'ineffective' likely wasn't just for show
Business Insider11 hours ago
Shin4 days ago
Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
The Mirror US4 days ago
Multiple Delta Airlines staff members were arrested for smuggling millions in hard drugs through JFK airport
MotorBiscuit2 days ago
‘There’s Something Wrong’: Former Trump Advisor Warns Former President Has ‘Lost His Fighting Spirit’
Mediaite8 days ago
The US military is bracing for a fight with warships and more aircraft as further violence grips the Middle East
Business Insider2 days ago
Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
Latin Times6 days ago
the-independent.com1 day ago
NewsNinja7 hours ago
New York Post5 days ago
Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
HELLO8 days ago
CBS Miami3 days ago
Business Insider2 days ago
War History Online3 days ago
War History Online2 days ago
Elon Musk Declares ‘If Trump is Not Elected, This Will Be the Last Election’ — Says Voting Trump is the ‘Only Way’ to ‘Save’ Democracy
Mediaite3 days ago
Latin Times13 days ago
Reuters4 days ago
Outside a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, young people in MAGA hats say they’re scared for their future
The Independent8 days ago
I was called to haul an old car away and found a 1966 classic valued around $70k – it’s a ‘labor of love’ to restore
The US Sun2 days ago
The Guardian2 days ago
Raw Story1 day ago
The Hill2 days ago
koreadailyus.com2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.