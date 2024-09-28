Open in App
    • The Associated Press

    Martinez ends his post-Copa America slump by scoring twice in Inter Milan win

    By ANDREW DAMPF,

    2 days ago
    ROME (AP) — Lautaro Martinez ended his post-Copa America slump 42 days into Inter Milan’s Serie A season, scoring twice in a 3-2 win for the defending champion at Udinese on Saturday.

    Martinez led the league with 24 goals last season and scored a Copa-best five goals — including the winner in the final — to lead Argentina to the Copa America trophy in July.

    But he acknowledged after last weekend’s derby loss to AC Milan that he hadn’t been in top shape after going scoreless in Inter’s opening five Serie A games — plus a 0-0 draw at Manchester City in the Champions League during which he was benched at the start for his lack of fitness.

    After Davide Frattesi opened the scoring for Inter and Christian Kabasele equalized for Udinese, Martinez struck either side of halftime. First, he bundled over the line after missing an initial attempt. Then he finished off a setup from Marcus Thuram to revive the scoring tandem that powered Inter to the title last season.

    Martinez scored in Serie A for the first time since March.

    Lorenzo Lucca pulled one back for Udinese late in the second half.

    Inter moved level on points with Torino and Milan atop the standings. Milan beat Lecce 3-0 on Friday, while Torino hosts Lazio on Sunday.

    Later, Juventus was visiting Genoa and Bologna was hosting Atalanta.

    AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

