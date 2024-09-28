Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    China, at UN, warns against 'expansion of the battlefield' in the Ukraine war

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHj8I_0vn9yMtH00

    NEW YORK (AP) — Three days before his communist government turns 75, China’s foreign minister warned fellow leaders Saturday against an “expansion of the battlefield” in Russia’s war with Ukraine and said the Beijing government remains committed to shuttle diplomacy and efforts to push the conflict toward its end.

    “The top priority is to commit to no expansion of the battlefield. ... China is committed to playing a constructive role,” Wang Yi said. He warned against other nations “throwing oil on the fire or exploiting the situation for selfish gains,” a likely reference to the United States.

    Wang’s speech appeared to break no new ground, as is generally China’s recent practice at the U.N. General Assembly’s annual meeting of leaders. In fact, his boss, Chinese President Xi Jinping, has not participated in the leaders’ meeting since 2021 — and then only virtually, during the pandemic. Xi has not attended in person for several years.

    On Friday, on the assembly sidelines, China and Brazil sought to build enthusiasm for their peace plan for Ukraine. They said about a dozen countries signed a communique that says they “note” the six-point plan. The plan calls for a peace conference with both Ukraine and Russia and no expansion of the battlefield, among other provisions.

    Ukrainian officials have given the proposal a cold shoulder, but the countries that signed the communique are forming a group of “friends for peace” for their U.N. ambassadors to keep the conversation going among themselves. Ranging from Algeria to Zambia, the members are largely African or Latin American countries. Wang made sure to note Friday that the group doesn’t decree individual countries’ policies.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference Saturday that Russia was ready to provide assistance and advice to the group, adding that “it’s important for their proposals to be underpinned by the realities and not just be taken from some abstract conversations.”

    Sovereignty has long been a talking point for China

    China has been an ally of Russia, a nation that has been accused of violating the U.N. Charter by Secretary-General António Guterres, the U.S. and many world nations. Moscow insists its so-called “special military operation” is in self-defense, which is allowed in the U.N. Charter.

    China’s continuing and vehement insistence on respect for other nations’ sovereignty is not only a cornerstone of its foreign policy but a foundational ethos for the government of a nation that has traditionally struggled to maintain control at its edges — from Xinjiang and Tibet in the far west to Hong Kong and Taiwan off its east coast.

    China’s current government was established on Oct. 1, 1949, when it was proclaimed by communist revolutionary-turned-leader Mao Zedong in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square after a civil war with Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist government. The Nationalists began ruling Taiwan as a self-governed island, and that practice continues today — and is something that China rejects and insists is only a temporary situation for territory it considers sovereign.

    “There is no such thing as two Chinas or one China-one Taiwan. On this matter there is no gray zone,” Wang said. “Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland. This is the overwhelming trend of history that no one can stop.”

    The Republic of China — the government in Taiwan established by Chiang Kai-shek — was a member of the United Nations until 1971, when the U.N. recognized the Beijing government. Since then, Beijing has worked to isolate Taiwan by rewarding nations that recognize it diplomatically and, sometimes, punishing those who do not. At every General Assembly high-level meeting, the leaders of scattered Taiwan-supporting nations — usually small ones — lament at the rostrum about the island’s government being shunned by the international community.

    Wang’s subjects in the speech varied

    Wang also weighed in with China’s positions on increasing Mideast tensions and the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The latter has always been a key strategic priority for Beijing.

    THE MIDEAST: Saying that “the question of Palestine is the biggest wound in human conscience,” Wang reiterated that China supports Palestinian statehood and full U.N. membership and insisted that a two-state solution is “the fundamental way out.” He did not mention Israel by name or directly reference the war that began when Hamas fighters streamed across the Gaza border into Israel, killing hundreds and taking dozens hostage.

    THE KOREAN PENINSULA: As is China’s policy, Wang expressed support for a transition “from the armistice to a peace mechanism.” The two Koreas technically remain in a state of war since a 1950-53 conflict separated the peninsula into north and south. China has been a longtime backer of North Korea while the United States is a close ally of the South. He offered a veiled warning about others trying to pull strings in East Asia: “We are firmly against the meddling of countries outside the region.”

    The Korean Peninsula broke into the U.S.-supported, capitalistic South Korea and the Soviet-backed, socialist North Korea after its liberation from Japan’s 35-year colonial rule at the end of the World War II in 1945. The two Koreas have the world’s most heavily fortified border.

    HUMAN RIGHTS: Wang repeated China’s usual talking points, saying that “no country should infringe on another’s internal affairs in the name of human rights” and insisting that China had chosen its own way, which is just as legitimate as others’.

    “We have found a path of human rights development that suits China’s national condition,” Wang said.

    Other nations and international rights groups have long condemned Beijing’s treatment of Tibetans, ethnic Uyghurs in the far-west region of Xinjiang and — more recently — activists in the “special administrative region” of Hong Kong.

    ___

    Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz and Edith M. Lederer contributed to this report. See more of AP’s coverage of the U.N. General Assembly at https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Ricky Sapp
    1d ago
    Take China off the map
    미국정부 엿먹어라
    1d ago
    Here we go russia is warning uk and the US china is warning the uk and US nuclear war is here so stock up on can goods and Ramen noodles 🍜
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    War with Ukraine is the only thing preventing Russia from entering an immediate recession, economists say
    Markets Insider1 day ago
    NATO is planning for mass medical evacuations in case of a war with Russia: report
    Business Insider2 days ago
    Trump says Zelenskyy "refuses to make a deal" as pro-Russia Republicans shun Ukrainian leader
    Salon4 days ago
    A nuclear bomb accidentally fell out of a US Air Force bomber and onto Mars Bluff, South Carolina
    War History Online3 days ago
    North Korea says US military aid to Ukraine is 'incredible mistake'
    Reuters1 day ago
    SSI benefits will change forever in October, 3 days for these Social Security updates
    alamogordotownnews.com2 days ago
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    The impact of daily oatmeal consumption on kidney health : A scientific perspective
    dailygalaxy.com5 days ago
    Impeachment witness says it’s ‘embarrassing’ that Trump only just found out about WWII and Napoleon
    The Independent3 days ago
    Woman caught smuggling more than 700 pounds of bologna at Texas border
    New York Post2 days ago
    Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a 'measure of justice'
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio4 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    China expert sounds alarm over 'war signals': 'Xi Jinping is about to do something truly horrendous'
    Fox Business3 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Who were the 7 high-ranking Hezbollah officials killed over the past week?
    The Associated Press23 hours ago
    Mexican authorities uncover 24 drug cartel surveillance cameras in city on the border with Arizona
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Putin’s Pals Realize How Much They’ve Screwed Up With the Ukraine War
    TheDailyBeast5 days ago
    A researcher who studied Trump's plans to control the Fed said it could tank the economy
    Business Insider1 day ago
    Melania Trump wants people to stop calling her husband a ‘threat to democracy’
    PBS NewsHour3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Trump's 'most ridiculous idea yet' demolished by experts
    Raw Story3 days ago
    Germany's Pistorius says for Russia 'Ukraine is only the beginning'
    DPA4 days ago
    China urges US to stop 'unreasonable suppression' of its firms in latest auto row
    Reuters5 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Biden says he'll speak with Israeli leader, vowing all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Conservative Christians were skeptical of mail-in ballots. Now they are gathering them in churches
    The Associated Press1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy