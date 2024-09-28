Open in App
    Radico Khaitan Unveils a New Expression of Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky – Barrel Blush at Whisky Live Paris 2024

    2 days ago

    PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2024--

    Radico Khaitan Limited (NSE: RADICO ), a leading Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) company and the parent company of Rampur Distillery officially unveils Rampur’s newest expression of Indian Single Malt Whisky, the Barrel Blush at Whisky Live Paris 2024. The international spirits tasting event will be held from 28 September to 30 September at La Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926562609/en/

    Rampur Barrel Blush Indian Single Malt Whisky (Photo: Business Wire)

    The Rampur Barrel Blush, proudly crafted in India, is a distinguished single malt whisky that captures the essence of tradition and expert craftsmanship. This premium single malt features a complex flavor profile, with initial maturation in American Bourbon barrels imparting notes of vanilla, oak, and soft spices. The final finish in Australian Shiraz wine casks adds a layer of ripe berries, dark fruit, and a subtle tannic touch, creating a balanced yet bold expression. The Barrel Blush is a true innovation, offering a sensory journey where each sip reveals new layers of depth and complexity.

    Mr. Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan says, “As the whisky consumer market continues to evolve, the release of Rampur Barrel Blush not only highlights our commitment to innovation and excellence but also offers us the opportunity to present our craftsmanship to whisky enthusiasts worldwide.”

    Mr. Kunal Madan, Vice President of International Business at Radico Khaitan shares, “Whisky Live Paris 2024 is an essential event for discovering a myriad of new releases, including the launch of our latest Rampur expression, the Barrel Blush. We have poured our passion into this blend, meticulously experimenting with unique maturation techniques to create a whisky that authentically reflects our heritage.”

    Sensory Impressions:

    Nose: Balanced aromas of tropical fruits and delicate floral notes intertwine with smooth malty tones and rich oaky undertones from double oak barrels. Subtle vanilla notes from American white oak harmonize with indulgent caramel, velvety toffee, and dried dark fruits, accented by a spicy warmth from Australian wine barrels. The oak characteristics from both worlds meld seamlessly with Rampur’s exceptional core aromatic profile, inviting you on a delightful sensorial journey.

    Palate: Elegantly sweet, this whisky showcases a delightful blend of fruity and spicy flavors. The subtle influence of Shiraz wine adds a robust body, creating a harmonious depth. Overall, the experience is tantalizing, perfectly balancing richness and complexity.

    Finish: Prolonged and indulgent, this whisky offers a generous finish that lingers beautifully on the palate, leaving a memorable and lasting impression.

    Rampur Distillery continues to push boundaries with this innovative expression, further solidifying its reputation for producing some of the world’s finest whiskies.

    Radico Khaitan Limited, is one of the oldest and the largest Indian Beverage Alcohol companies. Radico Khaitan commenced its operations in 1943. The company has been successfully building its brand equity in international markets and currently exports its brands to over 100 countries and over 25 Travel Retail locations.

    View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926562609/en/

    Radico Khaitan Inquires:exports@radico.co.in

