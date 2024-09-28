Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Associated Press

    New Zealand finishes strong to beat Australia 33-13 in 2nd Bledisloe

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ye0O_0vmvCnrm00

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand overcame a slow start and produced a more clinical finish than in recent matches to beat Australia 33-13 on Saturday and sweep the two-test Bledisloe Cup series.

    When winger Caleb Clarke scored his second and the All Blacks’ fifth try in the 64th minute it was the first time in six tests New Zealand has scored points in the last quarter.

    Australia had scored first and kept the game close until just before halftime when New Zealand took a 19-13 lead. The second half belonged to the All Blacks, who scored two tries and 14 unanswered points to win in Wellington for the first time in six years.

    “We didn’t start too well but I’m really pleased with how we finished,” All Blacks captain Scott Barrett said. “There was some real grit in defense there in the way we held out the Aussies.”

    The Wallabies — without a win over the All Blacks in New Zealand in 23 years — started so well they seemed a team transformed in only seven days. A slow start cost them the first test between the teams in Sydney last weekend and the chance to regain the Bledisloe Cup after 21 years.

    Australia trailed 28-7 in the first half of that match but rallied strongly before going down 31-28.

    On Saturday, the Wallabies posted the first try through backrower Fraser McReight in the eighth minute.

    They led 10-5, then 13-12 with a conversion and penalties to Noah Lolesio before New Zealand came back to claim a 19-13 halftime lead. The All Blacks were confined to their own half for long periods in the first half but broke out to score tries through each member of their back three.

    Right winger Sevu Reece scored in the 16th minute, fullback Will Jordan in the 22nd and left winger Caleb Clarke in the 41st after the All Blacks, trailing 13-12, passed up a kickable penalty.

    The Wallabies trailed at halftime despite having shaded New Zealand on territory and possession and having forced the All Blacks to make more than 90 tackles.

    The Wallabies out-muscled the All Blacks in the first spell, most obviously in the lead-up to McReight’s try. They were determined to run every piece of possession at New Zealand, even launching attacks from inside their own 22.

    The All Blacks lacked discipline at times and conceded the first six penalties of the match. At the same time, the Wallabies’ ball security was poor at the end of the first half and start of the second and they gave too much ball back to the All Blacks, who were typically dangerous off turnovers.

    A turnover won by Ardie Savea set up Reece’s try. Jordan was a constant danger with turnover possession which Australia struggled to contain.

    A break by Jordan put New Zealand in an attacking position in the 54th minute and prop Tamaiti Williams scored to make the All Blacks’ lead 26-13.

    Without possession, Australia began to concede penalties to hand the All Blacks better field position.

    “That’s not the result we wanted,” Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said. “I thought our first 40 was really good. We showed up, we started fast but we struggled with possession in the second half.”

    Veteran scrumhalf T.J. Perenara left the field in the 62nd after playing his last test for New Zealand and flanker Sam Kane was replaced in the 68th after becoming the 13th New Zealander to play 100 tests.

    After scoring his second try and breaking the All Blacks’ final-quarter drought, Clarke ended the game in the sin-bin for picking up the ball from an offside position.

    ___

    AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson treated for burns after accidentally touching exhaust pipe
    The Associated Press3 days ago
    Police in a cartel-dominated Mexican city are pulled off the streets after army takes their guns
    The Associated Press6 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Biden and Harris call the Israeli strike killing Hezbollah’s Nasrallah a ‘measure of justice’
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Giants hire former catcher Buster Posey as president of baseball operations, replacing Farhan Zaidi
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Montana man gets 6 months in prison for cloning giant sheep and breeding it
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Hunger in Haiti reaches famine levels as gangs squeeze life out of the capital and beyond
    The Associated Press11 hours ago
    Eagles coach says team has to ‘make some changes’ after dismal start in loss to Bucs
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Hundreds of fleeing families sleep on beaches and streets after Israel's strikes shake Beirut
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
    The Associated Press12 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio4 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Trump escalates attacks on Harris' mental fitness and suggests she should be prosecuted
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Biden says he'll speak with Israeli leader, vowing all-out war in the Middle East must be avoided
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Landslide triggered by rain leaves 12 dead and 2 missing at an illegal gold mine in Indonesia
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli airstrikes kill Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Kris Kristofferson, singer-songwriter and actor, dies at 88
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Iran Revolutionary Guard general died in Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader, reports say
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Biden says he hopes to visit Helene-impacted areas this week if it doesn't impact emergency response
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Images offer a close-up look at the site of Nasrallah's assassination
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Russia invokes its nuclear capacity in a UN speech that's full of bile toward the West
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Pistons 2023 1st-round pick Ausar Thompson out of training camp after having blood clot last season
    The Associated Press11 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 hours ago
    Blazers stay the course on their rebuilding project heading into the new season
    The Associated Press5 hours ago
    3 Lucky Zodiac Signs with Financial Abundance on September 30, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment7 hours ago
    Pope ends troubled Belgium visit by doubling down on abortion and women and praising abuse victims
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Carlson of 173rd Airborne Brigade in Italy Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily22 days ago
    Crew of Vietnamese fishing boat injured in an attack in the South China Sea, state media say
    The Associated Press19 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy