Anderson County 911 dispatchers recognized for lifesaving decisions, 'I feel very honored'

On Oct. 22, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office held a ceremony at the Anderson Civic Center highlighting the lifesaving decision-making and technology utilized by three Anderson County dispatchers.

Sheriff Chad McBride swore in five new dispatchers during the event, welcoming them to the team.

Dispatchers Kacey Rogers, Zachary McMillion, and Derek Kennedy were recognized for their quick thinking and effective use of advanced communication systems during critical emergencies.

Their actions were credited with saving multiple lives and ensuring the community's safety. By efficiently coordinating emergency response and guiding first responders, they demonstrated quick thinking and negotiating skills, which were tested as every minute counts during an emergency.

The calls involved pinpointing a patient on Lake Hartwell using RapidDeploy GPS technology, texting and conversing with a student as they were barricaded inside a high school, and successfully negotiating with a dangerous suspect to surrender after he crossed state lines.

"These guys are behind the headset, typically unnoticed by society, but the first person they speak to when we're having a bad day. It's super important for me in this industry to recognize telecommunicators' work," said Steve Raucher, CEO of Rapid-Deploy GPS Technology.

Deputy Mitch Minto was also honored for courageous actions in rescuing a family and their surviving puppy during a critical incident on Centerville Road on May 2. In recognition of his bravery, the family named the puppy "Minto" after the deputy.

Medical emergency on Lake Hartwell

On September 15, Kacey Rogers successfully used the RapidDeploy system to locate a sailboat involved in a medical emergency on Lake Hartwell. However, the incident details were missing from the system.

Raucher explained that Kacey was initially involved when she received a transfer call from Hart County in Georgia. Since Anderson County shares Lake Hartwell with Hart County on the other side of the state line, coordination between the two counties was crucial in handling the medical emergency efficiently. Kacey had the presence of mind to put that call straight into the radius mapping platform, which immediately provided a live location signal.

"With this system, we send you a message, and all you have to do is hit accept on your phone, which helps us get your location," said Kacey Rogers, a dispatcher at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. This quick response allowed emergency services to pinpoint the exact location of the sailboat. As a result, first responders could reach the scene and provide the necessary medical assistance.

"Her quick thinking and coordination with Hart County 911 led to the rescue and transport of two patients to the hospital, both of whom later made a full recovery," Raucher said.

"I feel very honored and more than happy that the person actually got found because that was my biggest concern," Rodgers said. "I'm really happy to be recognized."

Armed suspect across multiple states

Zachary McMillion played a critical role in resolving a high-stakes situation involving an armed suspect on drugs who evaded law enforcement across multiple states. Raucher mentioned how McMillion cleverly pieced together all his information about the suspect and used the RapidDeploy system to engage with his ex-wife.

"McMillion used his communication and negotiation skills to engage the suspect through messages and phone calls," Raucher said.

"By coordinating with the suspect's wife, he played a critical role in de-escalating the situation," Raucher said. "Zach convinced the suspect to exit the vehicle by using information he obtained from conversations on the Rapid-Deploy GPS Technology system with the suspect's ex-wife. Zachary's strategic approach helped facilitate a peaceful resolution to the tense standoff, averting a potentially dangerous situation."

"When you call 911 and are unable to provide your location, such as when you are in a park or a large apartment complex that you are unfamiliar with, we can pinpoint your exact location down to the building number," McMillion said. "This allows us to direct EMS, law enforcement, and fire services to your precise location. For example, we can guide them to the third building on the left once they arrive. This ensures that we can provide the exact location of the patient to the responders."

Classroom standoff in Anderson County

In a separate incident, Derek Kennedy and Zachary McMillion successfully collaborated with a student in a classroom during a tense standoff. They used RapidDeploy to guide the students and receive critical updates, including photos of the barricade setup.

Their teamwork and innovative use of technology led to a successful resolution, earning them a Crime Stoppers award for ensuring public safety. Raucher, CEO of Rapid Deploy, recognized Zach and Derek Kennedy for the prank call regarding an active shooter threat at a school in the area, prompting a shelter-in-place.

Raucher said that using our platform, several victims were able to provide the 911 center with precise location information. They called in to report what they saw and to give situational awareness to the responding deputies. "All three of these telecommunicators have utilized innovative approaches to our software in order to obtain location, share information, and use the system in ways we hadn't originally intended for its day-to-day purpose," Raucher said.

When the call came in from the school, Derek Kennedy, Anderson County Sheriff's Office dispatcher, stated that the room was chaotic because a lot was happening.

Kennedy explained that they did not have a video at the time. "We used Rapid Deploy to send a text message to one of the students, which Zachary and Millions then followed up on," Kennedy said. "I used the Rapid Deploy system to locate a student who was hiding in the back of a truck in the parking lot, so they were able to find him."

"Additionally, we used the central square, which was their CAD, to send a CLQ to locate the student," he said.

He mentioned that with this system, you receive a text asking for your coordinates and whether you want to upload a picture, and then it uploads. He noted that one of the students uploaded a picture of the barricade they had made inside the room, which helped them understand what was happening.

Shortage among dispatchers

According to Tina Drawdy-Singleton, director of Communications at the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, there is a shortage among dispatchers. She mentioned that nobody eagerly applies to become a 911 dispatcher or first responder.

"Our dispatchers work tirelessly day in and day out," Singleton explained. "We just had Helene come through, and it's clear they put in a lot of hours." While these were just three incidents, countless others go unnoticed every day.

"Dispatchers are the voice of calm for the mother whose baby has stopped breathing or the elderly person whose spouse has been found not breathing," Singleton said. "We may not be able to save everyone, like you see on television, but we do all we can to help and be that calming voice."

Singleton mentioned that being a first responder can be exciting at times. However, it's essential to remain calm and composed, as "we are the voices on the other end of the radio, and our demeanor can have a calming effect on everyone."

"This was an opportunity to bring them into the spotlight and ensure they receive the recognition they deserve for their hard work," Singleton said. "They are the voice with no faces, and unfortunately, a lot of them don't get recognized for their crucial work."

If you want to pursue a career as a dispatcher, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office offers job shadowing opportunities. These allow you to observe operations, giving you a firsthand look at dispatchers' vital work.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson County 911 dispatchers recognized for lifesaving decisions, 'I feel very honored'