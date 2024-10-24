Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Anderson Independent-Mail

    KidVenture 2.0 new expansion phase begins in Anderson County, to be complete by Christmas

    By Travis Jacque Rose, Anderson Independent Mail,

    2 days ago

    Anderson County has commenced the construction of the second phase of Kid Venture 2.0, a $1.36 million project approved by the County Council to enhance the existing playground.

    The park's first phase, which cost $2.7 million, was completed last year.

    Phase one involved the installation of upgraded playground equipment and a splash pad, significantly enhancing Kid Venture 2.0's recreational amenities. With the addition of the second phase, the total investment in Kid Venture 2.0 will amount to $4 million.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAEGS_0wJun8y400

    Foothill Contracting Company has been chosen to construct the second phase of the Kid Venture Park. Glenn Brill, the director of parks, recreation, and tourism in Anderson County, said the project will include installing updated playground equipment and creating additional play areas for kids.

    "The park's second phase will feature three flower petal structures named Shady Grove, K-Fort, and The Hill," he said. "Parents and grandparents can watch their children play in the Shady Grove area. K-Fort will include a fort and several slides, including one that runs underground."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PGTsa_0wJun8y400

    Brill said the Anderson County Library System installed StoryWalks outside KidVenture 2.0 last year and will update them twice a year. StoryWalks are outdoor activities that combine reading a children's book with a walk along a trail or playground.

    "We are thankful that we can continue our efforts to bring new stories to our established StoryWalks in community parks," Library Director Annie Sutton from the Anderson County Main Library said. "Since the KidVenture 2.0 StoryWalk was added, we've had parents tell us that they can no longer visit the playground without walking and reading the story."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiIto_0wJun8y400

    "It thrills us to hear the stories are loved by kids and adults alike," Sutton said. "By adding fresh stories, we’ll keep the interest high and the adventure new.  We are grateful for Anderson County’s continued support of this project and deeply appreciate our partnership to inspire literacy and physical fitness in Anderson County."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07BEJ2_0wJun8y400

    Residents eagerly anticipate the project's completion, which promises to make the park a more vibrant and diverse space for children of all ages.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21o67E_0wJun8y400

    Construction was initially scheduled to start in March and last six months, ending in August. Unfortunately, playground manufacturers informed Foothill Contracting that they need six months to supply the equipment for phase two of Kid Venture 2.0. This delay pushes back the opening from August to December, around Christmas. The playground equipment is supposed to ship around Halloween, and they aim to open just before Christmas.

    "Potentially, December 20th is the day we're looking at," Brill said.

    State Sen. Richard Cash secured $750,000 from the state budget for this project.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yAviI_0wJun8y400

    The dedicated community group, Friends of the Park, also played a crucial role in supporting the project by raising funds for the second phase of Kid Venture 2.0. "We have raised $50,000 for the park," said Julia Woodson, founder of Friends of the Park.

    This collaboration highlights the community's active participation in enhancing recreational spaces for all to enjoy. The remainder of the funding for phase two is covered by the Anderson County Accommodation Fee, a charge levied on visitors staying overnight in local hotels, motels, campgrounds, and short-term rentals.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1Axn_0wJun8y400

    The Anderson County Parks Department will maintain the playground to ensure it stays in good condition for all users. Kid Venture 2.0 will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, providing plenty of opportunities for children and families to enjoy the new facilities.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4SWQ_0wJun8y400

    "Planning for KidVenture 2.0 began in 2015," Brill stated. "A community input meeting was held in 2018 to learn what people wanted in a new playground. Ninety percent of what folks wanted has been built into KidVenture 2.0. We have a concept for a third phase. We don't have a cost estimate, a funding source, or a timeline, but that is the thought of consideration."

    Kid Venture playground construction and features

    According to Brill, the original Kid Venture Park was built in 1999. Over the years, the wooden park deteriorated, and in 2022, Kid Venture 2.0 was completed and opened. The new playground is up to date, made with durable and safe materials and innovative features for children of all ages.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZwGCZ_0wJun8y400

    "It's pretty exciting when you consider that in nine years, we've gone from an old, broken-down playground that was falling apart to a new, state-of-the-art playground," Brill said. "I love coming out here and playing on the swings."

    The playground covers an area of 1 ½ acres and features four large shaded structures and play equipment. It is ADA-accessible and sensory-friendly.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NrEF_0wJun8y400

    Additionally, it includes an 80-foot-long and 35-foot-wide splash pad with six vibrant, tall rose petal structures that release water from above and spout water from the ground. Above, the playground looks like a bumblebee hovering near a blooming flower.

    The entire splash pad is fenced in and sits right next to a path along the pond, where ducks and geese are.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3zt7_0wJun8y400

    The spinning area is named Swingin' and Blues and features children's seats that spin and a mushroom-spinning wheel that kids can hang onto. Part of the original Kid Venture playground, including swings, giant slides, and walkways, remains.

    The playground has been upgraded with a new entranceway, picnic areas, shelters, and restrooms. "We have 36 video cameras monitoring Kid Venture 2.0," Brill said. "We'll add four more in Phase Two and a fence surrounding the playground."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45t2K4_0wJun8y400

    Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com .

    This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: KidVenture 2.0 new expansion phase begins in Anderson County, to be complete by Christmas

    Related Search

    Anderson countyShady groveCounty CouncilAnnie SuttonGlenn BrillAnderson independent mail

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel26 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy