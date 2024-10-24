KidVenture 2.0 new expansion phase begins in Anderson County, to be complete by Christmas

Anderson County has commenced the construction of the second phase of Kid Venture 2.0, a $1.36 million project approved by the County Council to enhance the existing playground.

The park's first phase, which cost $2.7 million, was completed last year.

Phase one involved the installation of upgraded playground equipment and a splash pad, significantly enhancing Kid Venture 2.0's recreational amenities. With the addition of the second phase, the total investment in Kid Venture 2.0 will amount to $4 million.

Foothill Contracting Company has been chosen to construct the second phase of the Kid Venture Park. Glenn Brill, the director of parks, recreation, and tourism in Anderson County, said the project will include installing updated playground equipment and creating additional play areas for kids.

"The park's second phase will feature three flower petal structures named Shady Grove, K-Fort, and The Hill," he said. "Parents and grandparents can watch their children play in the Shady Grove area. K-Fort will include a fort and several slides, including one that runs underground."

Brill said the Anderson County Library System installed StoryWalks outside KidVenture 2.0 last year and will update them twice a year. StoryWalks are outdoor activities that combine reading a children's book with a walk along a trail or playground.

"We are thankful that we can continue our efforts to bring new stories to our established StoryWalks in community parks," Library Director Annie Sutton from the Anderson County Main Library said. "Since the KidVenture 2.0 StoryWalk was added, we've had parents tell us that they can no longer visit the playground without walking and reading the story."

"It thrills us to hear the stories are loved by kids and adults alike," Sutton said. "By adding fresh stories, we’ll keep the interest high and the adventure new. We are grateful for Anderson County’s continued support of this project and deeply appreciate our partnership to inspire literacy and physical fitness in Anderson County."

Residents eagerly anticipate the project's completion, which promises to make the park a more vibrant and diverse space for children of all ages.

Construction was initially scheduled to start in March and last six months, ending in August. Unfortunately, playground manufacturers informed Foothill Contracting that they need six months to supply the equipment for phase two of Kid Venture 2.0. This delay pushes back the opening from August to December, around Christmas. The playground equipment is supposed to ship around Halloween, and they aim to open just before Christmas.

"Potentially, December 20th is the day we're looking at," Brill said.

State Sen. Richard Cash secured $750,000 from the state budget for this project.

The dedicated community group, Friends of the Park, also played a crucial role in supporting the project by raising funds for the second phase of Kid Venture 2.0. "We have raised $50,000 for the park," said Julia Woodson, founder of Friends of the Park.

This collaboration highlights the community's active participation in enhancing recreational spaces for all to enjoy. The remainder of the funding for phase two is covered by the Anderson County Accommodation Fee, a charge levied on visitors staying overnight in local hotels, motels, campgrounds, and short-term rentals.

The Anderson County Parks Department will maintain the playground to ensure it stays in good condition for all users. Kid Venture 2.0 will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, providing plenty of opportunities for children and families to enjoy the new facilities.

"Planning for KidVenture 2.0 began in 2015," Brill stated. "A community input meeting was held in 2018 to learn what people wanted in a new playground. Ninety percent of what folks wanted has been built into KidVenture 2.0. We have a concept for a third phase. We don't have a cost estimate, a funding source, or a timeline, but that is the thought of consideration."

Kid Venture playground construction and features

According to Brill, the original Kid Venture Park was built in 1999. Over the years, the wooden park deteriorated, and in 2022, Kid Venture 2.0 was completed and opened. The new playground is up to date, made with durable and safe materials and innovative features for children of all ages.

"It's pretty exciting when you consider that in nine years, we've gone from an old, broken-down playground that was falling apart to a new, state-of-the-art playground," Brill said. "I love coming out here and playing on the swings."

The playground covers an area of 1 ½ acres and features four large shaded structures and play equipment. It is ADA-accessible and sensory-friendly.

Additionally, it includes an 80-foot-long and 35-foot-wide splash pad with six vibrant, tall rose petal structures that release water from above and spout water from the ground. Above, the playground looks like a bumblebee hovering near a blooming flower.

The entire splash pad is fenced in and sits right next to a path along the pond, where ducks and geese are.

The spinning area is named Swingin' and Blues and features children's seats that spin and a mushroom-spinning wheel that kids can hang onto. Part of the original Kid Venture playground, including swings, giant slides, and walkways, remains.

The playground has been upgraded with a new entranceway, picnic areas, shelters, and restrooms. "We have 36 video cameras monitoring Kid Venture 2.0," Brill said. "We'll add four more in Phase Two and a fence surrounding the playground."

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: KidVenture 2.0 new expansion phase begins in Anderson County, to be complete by Christmas