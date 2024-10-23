Anderson County removes around 500 signs not complying with local regulations, what to know

The Anderson County Development Standards and Environmental Department enforces land use, zoning, and signage regulations. Department personnel recently removed around 500 signs from Anderson County.

However, according to Matthew Stipe, senior code enforcement officer, none removed were political signs.

"We don't mess with the political signs, and the individuals who are putting those out should pick them back up,'' he said.

The Environmental Department helps to ensure that signage complies with local regulations to maintain safety and aesthetics in the community. This includes monitoring sign placement to prevent visual clutter and ensuring signs do not obstruct traffic or pose hazards.

"We document the signs by taking pictures and putting notes into our database to keep track of how many signs were collected," Stipe said. "Once we have the pictures, we access them and dispose of the signs. Basically, anything in the right of way that is not permitted is considered illegal."

The 500 signs recently removed were taken down following the county sign ordinance, which aims to fulfill sign users' needs for proper identification, communication, and advertising.

The signs collected included advertisements, posters, and other unauthorized signage placed illegally in the right-of-way. These signs can clutter the landscape, distract drivers, and violate local regulations to ensure road safety and maintain aesthetic appeal.

"Our purpose is simply to pick them up, collect them, and then get in touch with the business owners to let them know that the signs are not allowed to be out without a permit," Stipe said.

"Even if signs are permitted, they're still not allowed in the right of way, and any signs attached to poles are not permitted,'' Stipe said. "We consistently remove smaller signs, like those for junk removal, or, 'We buy houses' offers, as they contribute to clutter."

The Anderson County Development Standards and Environmental Department guides businesses and individuals on legally obtaining signage permits.

The Development Standards Department is in the Anderson County Annex building on East River Street. You can contact the department by email at dsapplications@andersoncountysc.org or by phone at 864-260-4719.

Here is what you should know about signage regulations in Anderson County.

Signage fees: New signage costs $50, and replacement/updates cost $20. Applications must be mailed or submitted in person with payment. You must submit two completed, signed applications and the necessary fees.

For freestanding signs

1½ square feet of signage per lineal foot of street frontage, with a maximum of 300 square feet.

Maximum height of 50 feet.

Your site plan should include:

Exact sign renderings (freestanding or wall)

Exact sign locations

Exact sign heights/measurements/size

Lineal street frontage (for freestanding signs)

Distance from a State or County Road Right of Way (for freestanding signs)

For right-of-way information on State Roads, contact SCDOT at 864-260-2215; for County roads, contact Roads & Bridges at 864-260-4190.

For wall signs (with freestanding signs)

Only allow (1 to 1) square foot of signage per linear foot of frontage.

If there is no freestanding sign, you will be allowed 1½ square feet of wall signage per lineal foot of frontage.

Wall signs must include exact sign rendering, sign measurements/sizes, and lineal feet of the building frontage or display area.

For Upfit Signage

It can only replace a sign being swapped out of an existing panel.

For new signage

It should include all the items listed above.

You will also be required to submit an application to the Building Codes Department (on a separate application). Contact Building Codes for more information at 864-260-4158.

For Off-Premise Signs

It should not be larger than 32 square feet and must include a permission letter from the property owner. (cannot include directional arrows)

For Directional Signs

It should not be larger than 9 square feet.

"Once we pick the signs up, I'll throw them in the back of the truck," Stipe said. "When we get to the Dumpster, we'll separate them so we can recycle. We'll separate the metal from the wood and the plastic. We have code enforcement and environmental enforcement. When we're out picking up signs, we use personnel from both groups."

