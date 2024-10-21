Anderson County Sheriff's Office leads efforts to donate farm supplies to WNC, how to help

Tropical Storm Helene affected Anderson County, the Upstate, and western North Carolina communities. It brought heavy rainfall, leading to localized flooding and road closures. Strong winds caused power outages and downed trees, disrupting daily life for many residents. The mountains were among the hardest-hit areas, with severe flooding and landslides leaving many communities in disarray.

Emergency crews have been working tirelessly to assist those in need. The storm's aftermath has left residents grappling with the challenge of rebuilding and recovering from widespread devastation.

"Over the past few days, I have been in touch with agricultural and livestock workers in Western North Carolina who are desperate for supplies," said Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride. He expressed how the storm severely impacted their ability to care for their animals and manage their farms.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office partnered with local farmers and community members to set up a donation center at Anderson Regional Airport, Heli Plane Aviation.

This initiative aims to support farmers, ranchers, shelters, and residents who have lost crops and livestock, ensuring that affected families receive the assistance they need during this challenging time.

Critical needs include fencing materials such as T-posts, barbed wire, horse and cattle fencing, chicken fencing, electric fencing, solar chargers, insulators, and poly tape. Additionally, water troughs of any size, equine fly spray, spray bottles for fly spray rationing, and equine and livestock first aid supplies are urgently needed.

Farmers also need feed supplies, including low-starch horse feed, hay pellets, hay cubes, beet pulp, all-stock feed, chicken feed, pig feed, sheep/goat feed, rabbit feed, cattle feed, dog food, cat food, TC Senior, TC Senior Plus, feed tubes, contractor bags, thrush medicine, anti-fungal meds, hay, shrink wrap for pallets, hoof picks, and feed buckets to sustain their animals during this challenging time.

Together, they delivered nearly $60,000 worth of aid to farmers in Canton, North Carolina, where communities struggled in the storm's aftermath.

"Our farm and ranch community is the heart of our communities, and it is no different here," he said.

McBride said the Anderson County Sheriff's Office coordinated a convoy of vehicles loaded with essential supplies on Saturday, October 13, and made its way to the Western North Carolina Livestock Exchange in Canton.

Several deputies and community members started early at the Anderson Airport, loading up farm and feed supplies to bring the much-needed stock to Western North Carolina. "We hauled a total of 8 to 10 trailers up to Western North Carolina," he said.

"We're probably looking at $30,000 to $35,000 easily in donations for fencing," McBride said. "That was the most critical need because there were no fences left up there. They're just gone. So we need fences, posts, feed, water troughs, and all kinds of buckets."

"The countless donations from this community will bring ranchers and farmers one step closer to recovery following Hurricane Helene," he said,

Here is a list of the stores partnering with the Sheriff's office for this drive, which raised approximately $35,000.

Rogers Feed at 1041 Easley Hwy in Pelzer

JB Thomas and Son at 505 E. Front Street in Iva

Tractor Supply at 3719 Clemson Blvd. in Anderson

Smith Farm Supply at 4010 S. Murray Ave. in Anderson

Griff’s Farm and Home at 101 Woody Road in Pendleton.

"T.Ed. Garrison Arena also sent supplies, and our local farms in our community donated supplies from their own farms to help residents affected by the impact of tropical Helene," McBride said.

Councilman Brett Sanders and a group of young missionary teens were crucial in sorting, organizing, and loading all the materials and supplies. Their efforts ensured that the distribution process was efficient and that the aid reached those in need as quickly as possible.

"We've transported just over 1 million pounds of goods by fixed-wing and rotorcraft and spent close to $60,000 in fuel," Sanders said. "People are still receiving supplies, but we are reducing the use of fixed-wing aircraft and focusing solely on rotorcraft to reach areas where people cannot access supply stations."

Sanders said he was proud of the volunteers and thanked Helloplane Aviation, Clemson Air Charter, and Anderson Aviation. "I appreciate all our pilots who came in," he said. "Those guys, you know, it's not just about their time, but also the wear and tear on their aircraft. We're thankful to everyone."

The Anderson Regional Airport has partnered with Haven of Rest, a non-profit Bible-based discipleship program and ministry located at 219 W. Whitner St. Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Firstly, they have fulfilled the need for clothes, coats, and blankets and do not require further donations. The items they do need are:

1 pound propane cylinders

Propane and kerosene heaters

Shop brooms and shovels

Contractor trash bags

Dishwasher detergent

Laundry detergent

Industrial flashlights and batteries

Donations can also be dropped off at Anderson County Transportation offices, 735 Michelin Blvd, Building 2. Here is a list of the requested items:

• Propane cylinders (small green ones)

Little Buddy propane heaters (indoor use)

First aid kits

Anti-fungal cream

Coats

Blankets

Please help by bringing only the listed items. Our needs are becoming more specific due to changing weather and limited storage space.

Travis Rose covers Anderson County for the Independent Mail. Reach him via email at trose@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Anderson County Sheriff's Office leads efforts to donate farm supplies to WNC, how to help