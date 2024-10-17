Clemson's Tigerama to feature concert by X Ambassadors, fireworks, Helene relief drive

Traditionally, Tigerama happens during homecoming week, but Clemson University had to postpone this year due to Hurricane Helene.

Tigerama was initially scheduled for Friday, September 27, when Helene struck the Carolinas. Instead, the 68th Annual Tigerama celebration will kick off at Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. It will feature a high-energy block party, pep rally, and fireworks show. Attendees can also look forward to a live performance by the band X Ambassadors at the stadium.

"We're super excited about the event," said Kellan Fenegan, the director of Tigerama 2024 and the student body president of Clemson University. "We have a ton of student organizations performing, as well as former ambassadors who will be our featured artists this year at Tigerama."

According to Clemson University, its postponement was made to prioritize the safety of students, staff, and attendees as the campus and surrounding areas dealt with the storm's aftermath.

"We started planning Tigerama last October, and it's been a fantastic journey," Fenegan said. "This year, my assistant director, John Walker, had the opportunity to join us. He will take over my role next year for the 69th year. We're excited to continue this tradition."

Tigerama tickets, schedule of events

Pre-sale student tickets cost $10, and general admission is $15. Students' day-of tickets are $15, and general admission is $20. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. Participants should be aware there is no re-entry once they leave.

Click here to purchase tickets: https://clemsontigerama.com/tickets-1

Here is the itinerary for the Clemson University Tigerama event.

4:30 p.m. – Free Block Party, Avenue of Champions outside Memorial Stadium

6:30 p.m. – Doors open, Memorial Stadium

7 p.m. – Pep rally begins

8:30 p.m. – Fireworks show

8:45 p.m. – Concert begins

"The tradition of Tigerama is too important to cancel," Fenegan said. "We appreciate all the work and effort it took for so many groups to come together to produce this event on another date."

Clemson University 68th annual Tigerama

The Tigerama event at Clemson University will kick off with a complimentary block party outside Memorial Stadium on the Avenue of Champions from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will feature live music from local bands, food trucks, IFC skits (fraternity skits), the Rally Cats, cheerleaders, pop-up vendors, face painting, yard games, a bouncy house, and various pop-up shops, including Paddle and Board Charcuterie, Kanga Coolers, the Fizz Boutique, and a Kona Ice Truck.

Doors open at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m., and the Pep Rally begins at 7 p.m.

The Tigerama show will begin with a pep rally featuring student performances and appearances from Clemson University celebrities such as Coach Dabo Swinney and President James P. Clements. The traditional pep rally portion of the evening will end with a fireworks display over the stadium.

The second part of the evening will be dedicated to an X Ambassadors concert at Memorial Stadium. The X Ambassadors are an American pop-rock band from Ithaca, New York.

The band consists of lead vocalist Sam Harris, keyboardist Casy Harris, and drummer Adam Levin, with Russ Flynn on guitar and bass. Their most notable songs include "No Strings," "Half-Life," and "Your Town." The band has collaborated with many artists, including Eminem, Jay-Z, Kygo, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lizzo.

"Tigerama is the culmination of all the Clemson organizations, cultures, and values that we hold dear," Fenegan said. "It is an opportunity for students from all walks of life and all areas of campus to come together and feel the power of the Clemson spirit."

"The true energy of the crowd is like nothing else and showcases what our university is all about," Fenegan said. "Whether you’re a die-hard Clemson Tiger or just someone interested in seeing what this is all about, Tigerama is the event for you."

Here's what you should know about the history of Clemson University Tigerama Homecoming event.

Tigerama history

Tigerama is one of the nation's largest student-run pep rallies and has been one of Clemson’s most cherished traditions since 1957, according to the Cle mson University Athletics Department . Joe Sherman, retired director of the Clemson News and Director of Alumni Relations, brought the idea of Tigerama to Clemson University to create a unified, spirit-filled event at the end of Homecoming Week.

Every year, Tigerama raises over $15,000 for student scholarships through the Tigerama Scholarship Endowment. This year, Clemson University has pledged to raise $30,000 to help future generations of Clemson students and recognize leaders in each college.

Tigerama's theme is “110 percent." The theme celebrates Clemson’s 110th anniversary of homecoming traditions and its commitment to exceeding every limit.

Click here to d onate to Clemson University Tigerama .

Week Nine: Clemson vs Virginia

The Tigers ' football game versus Virginia will kick off at noon at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Clemson University football team is 5-1 and has won its last five games after being defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs 34-3 in their season opener. The Tigers are also ranked 10th in the NCAA rankings and first in the ACC.

Clemson relief drive for Helene relief

On Saturday, October 19, Clemson University will collect needed items at the football team's game against Virginia. These items will aid those affected by Hurricane Helene in the Upstate and Western North Carolina. The event is co-hosted by the Clemson Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the IPTAY Student Advisory Board (ISAB), and the Alumni Association.

The drop-off location is in front of Memorial Stadium, and the McCarter Family IPTAY Center at the corner of Avenue of Champions and Centennial Boulevard will be open on Thursday and Friday before Tigerama. It will also be open on Saturday morning before the noon kickoff for fans attending the football game.

Coca-Cola Consolidated of Charlotte, N.C., and Ingles Supermarkets, headquartered in Asheville, N.C., support the event, which benefits local and Western North Carolina groups.

"I’m excited to see Clemson University hosting Tigerama this weekend," City of Clemson Mayor Robert Halfacre said. "It’s a fantastic event that brings excitement to the campus and our community. I’m pleased to see the incorporation of a hurricane relief donation drive, which is a wonderful way to support those in need in the Upstate and western North Carolina."

Here is a list of items in the greatest need:

Baby and toddler formula and food

Baby wipes & bottles

Diapers (all ages) and adult incontinence products

Personal hygiene products

Feminine hygiene products

Laundry detergent

Socks and underwear

Cleaning supplies

Towels/washcloths

Warm clothes (jeans, sweatshirts, etc.)

Winter jackets

Shelf-stable food (pop-top cans preferred, not requiring a can opener)

Shelf-stable items include breakfast bars, protein bars, healthy snacks, etc.

Residents can drop off items on the following dates and times:

- Thursday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1 Avenue of Champions – across from the McCarter Family IPTAY Center

- Friday, October 18, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1 Avenue of Champions – across from the McCarter Family IPTAY Center

- Saturday, October 19, 8 a.m. to noon at 1 Avenue of Champions – across from the McCarter Family IPTAY Center

Here is what you should know about gameday traffic and parking.

What to know about gameday traffic and parking?

The South Carolina Highway Patrol , the City of Clemson , and Clemson Athletics have developed policies for traffic based on a thorough study conducted by civil engineering department members on Clemson's campus to help access areas around Memorial Stadium before and after games.

"In the past, after the game, we have had traffic counterflow in all four lanes on Hwy. 93 from Perimeter Road eastbound through campus to Hwy. 76," Jason Wilson, associate director of IPTAY, said.

Former Clemson Professor Dr. (Wayne) Sarasua’s research found a significant stress point. According to the Clemson Athletics Department, he suggested that the 123 and College Avenue intersection could be partially relieved by closing College Avenue, which is currently under construction. Sarasua was a professor of civil engineering at Clemson.

Other additions include two outbound lanes on Hwy. 93 through campus, which should move traffic to Hwy. 76, where fans can turn toward Anderson or back through Clemson.

College Avenue will be closed to through traffic from the downtown junction near Bowman Field to Hwy. 123. Before and after the game, a bus and shuttle lane will be set up from Clemson Beach Parking to Perimeter Road.

"The biggest problem we faced was post-game traffic. These practices will continue during the 2024 football season," Wilson said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will help with inbound and outbound traffic, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

