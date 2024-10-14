Open in App
    • The Anderson Independent-Mail

    State House candidates: April Cromer (R), Tony Wagoner (D) on ballot for District 6

    By Samantha Swann, Spartanburg Herald-Journal,

    2 days ago

    Editor's note: In South Carolina, early voting for the Nov. 5 election begins Oct. 21. The Anderson Independent asked candidates in contested races to answer questions related to the office they seek before ballots are cast.

    Incumbent April Cromer (R) and Democratic nominee Tony Wagoner are running for South Carolina State House of Representatives District 6, representing Anderson County. Neither candidate responded.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sAzHD_0w5vz6mA00

    This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: State House candidates: April Cromer (R), Tony Wagoner (D) on ballot for District 6

