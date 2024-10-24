Covington County Honor Flight veterans visit Washington, D.C.

Veterans flew from Pensacola to Washington, D.C. in the 2024 Covington Region Honor Flight on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Honor Flight of Covington County, which serves South Alabama and North West Florida, hosted a “Welcome Home” celebration for the 18 World War II, Korean, and Vietnam War veterans through the Honor Flight program.

Among the veterans who participated this year are John Adams Sr., Buford Addy, Earl Grimm, Ronald Haag, Bernard Jacobs, James Jones, James Justice, Theresa Justice, Keith Kukla, Jack Langdale, Thomas “Tommy” McGaha, Martin Mitchell III, Bradley Moore, Larry Richard, Lee Richey, and Kathleen Tucker.

