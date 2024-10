Covington County’s Habitat for Humanity will begin construction of its 10th house this weekend, and help is needed.

The Building Blitz begins at 9 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 23, when Habitat will need volunteers to help unload the wall panels and trusses at the build site, 421 Mock Street in Andalusia.

Volunteers will begin to stand up the house at 8 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, with a goal of having exterior and interior walls set and some if not all of the trusses in place. Work will continue on Sat., Oct. 26, and on future weekends.

As in all Habitat builds, there’s work that can be accomplished by skilled laborers, novices, and those who serve lunch or work to keep the site clean.

Habitat families must be able to make a modest mortgage payment on their homes, and must put in 300 hours of sweat equity in other homes and their own before moving in.

For additional information, contact local Habitat president Dale Pancake at 334-504-4287.

Those willing to provide financial support can send contributions to Covington County Chapter of Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 1034, Andalusia, AL 36420.

The post Habitat Blitz set this week appeared first on The Andalusia Star-News .