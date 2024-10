Opp Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Small Town Donuts

The Opp and Covington County Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the successful grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Small Town Donuts, owned and operated by Chance and Melissa McCurley. The event took place on Oct. 4 and was located at 112 West Covington Avenue.

Small Town Donuts, which offers a variety of freshly made donuts, coffee, and other breakfast treats, officially opened its doors to the community. The McCurleys expressed their excitement and gratitude for the warm welcome they received from local residents and fellow business owners.

“We’ve always wanted to bring something special to our hometown, and Small Town Donuts is truly a labor of love,” said Chance McCurley. “We were thrilled to see so many familiar faces and new friends during our grand opening celebration.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, led by the Opp Chamber of Commerce, marked a significant milestone for the McCurleys as this is their four th business to open in Opp. Attendees enjoyed meeting the owners, sampling the shop’s signature donut creations, and taking advantage of grand opening specials.

The Chamber of Commerce thanked everyone who attended the event, noting the importance of supporting local businesses like Small Town Donuts in fostering a strong and connected community.

