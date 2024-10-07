Open in App
    • The Andalusia Star-News

    Andalusia BOE will remember McCalman in pre-game ceremony

    By Zack Maio,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayljp_0vxbNqNL00

    The Andalusia City Schools Board of Education will pay tribute to Dr. David McCalman and name the football stadium’s press box in his honor during a pre-game ceremony on Friday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

    McCalman was first elected to the Board of Education in October 2010 and was re-elected to a fourth term in 2023. He served as president of the board for six years from 2012 to 2018.

    McCalman passed away on Sunday, August 18, at the age of 59 following an extended illness. In addition to his role as a board member, he also called Friday night football games for the Bulldogs on WAAO for 10 years.

    The school board approved naming the press box in his honor during a meeting in September. Andalusia will host Eufaula in a 5A Region 2 football game Friday night at 7 p.m.

    “His dedication, wisdom, and impact on our community will never be forgotten. We will take this moment to celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind,” Board President Amy Dugger said.

    The post Andalusia BOE will remember McCalman in pre-game ceremony appeared first on The Andalusia Star-News .

