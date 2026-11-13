Folarin Balogun could be a transfer target of Mauricio Pochettino, should he recruit some USMNT players to Manchester United. | John Dorton/USSF/GettyImages

Just three months after signing a four-year extension with the USMNT, Mauricio Pochettino is returning to the club scene to lead Manchester United.

However, he is still coaching the U.S. during the Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti, giving him ample time to recruit some players for his new club. Who could join him when the transfer window opens?

Folarin Balogun, A.S. Monaco

Balogun should be the number one transfer target for Mauricio Pochettino when he arrives in England. He has been linked to the club for a few weeks, and his international boss taking charge could be the tipping point.

The striker has struggled to find his form this season, playing just 152 minutes through Monaco's first ten league matches while being left out of their UEFA Conference League squad. He has scored one goal in his limited appearances, so a change of scenery would be welcome.

Balogun starred for Pochettino in the World Cup and could do so again should he return to England. Manchester United are in need of scoring prowess, having just two players with more than one league goal scored this season, and Balogun provides just that. Pochettino has backed Balogun before, and I expect him to do so again.

Alex Freeman, Villareal

Freeman burst onto the scene in the World Cup under Pochettino's guidance and has ascended to one of the top young players in La Liga. A step up to the Premier League makes a lot of sense for his career path, and with his old boss now in charge, Man U could be a safe landing.

Freeman has looked the part against the giants of La Liga and held his own in the Champions League. The Premier League will not be too great a challenge. United's defense this season has been poor, allowing 19 goals in ten matches, tied for third-worst in the league. Freeman can halt that. This move makes too much sense for all parties. The club's full-backs are aging, and Freeman is primed for a move to the highest level of club competition.

Antonee Robinson, Fulham

Similar to Freeman, United is in need of help at the full-back position. If the club is looking for someone with Premier League experience, Robinson is the man for the job. Robinson has become somewhat of a club legend at Fulham, amassing 226 caps since joining in 2020. Still only 29 years old, the left-back has a lot of good football in front of him.

If he ever fancied a move, now would be an opportune time. Robinson was an integral part of Pochettino's USMNT squads and could be the veteran needed to pull Manchester United out of the relegation zone. Whether or not Pochettino lands any U.S. players, it is exciting to see some linked with the world's top clubs. A continuous step in the right direction.

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This article was originally published on theamericanpitch.com as Three USMNT players that could follow Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United.