USMNT Europa League match day 4 recap: Tyler Adams scores to help Bournemouth stay perfect

Tyler Adams takes a shot against Sparta Prague during Bournemouth's 3-1 Europa League win. | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

A busy week in European football concluded on Thursday with a big slate of Europa League games. A few of the USMNT players on Europa League squads didn't play for various reasons, but several who saw the field made an impact. With the roster for the November matches just coming out on Wednesday, it's important for the Americans who made the cut to hit their stride before the international break. Let's take a close look at how each USMNT player performed on Europa League matchday 4.

Bryan Reynolds, Rennes

Fresh off his call-up for the November window, Reynolds played all 90 minutes for Rennes against Olympiacos. The teams played to a scoreless draw, which was a great result for Rennes, as Olympiacos had won all three of its Europa League games coming into the match. Playing as a right wing-back, Reynolds had a game-high eight touches in the box and a game-high four dribbles. He created one chance and had five defensive contributions, making it a little easier to see why Mauricio Pochettino is bringing him back to the USMNT.

Tyler Adams, Bournemouth

Bournemouth trailed Sparta Prague 1-0 at halftime, with Adams beginning on the bench. But the USMNT captain entered the game at the start of the second half and made an immediate difference. Adams scored the equalizer in the 57th minute, striking a ball from just outside the box. His teammates added two more goals, and Adams made five defensive contributions to secure a 3-1 win. The Cherries currently sit atop the Europa League standings with four wins in four games.

Malik Tillman, Bayer Leverkusen

Despite starting and contributing goals in each of Leverkusen's last two Europa League games, Tillman started this game on the bench. He wasn't called upon until the 79th minute, after Leverkusen fell behind 1-0. At that point, there wasn't much Tillman could do, as he didn't get a lot of touches or have a chance to make a difference. The silver lining is that the goal Leverkusen gave up was the first it conceded in Europa League, meaning the loss was also its first of the campaign.

Tim Weah, Marseille

One day after being left off the November roster, Weah was in the starting lineup for Marseille. He played in a more advanced position on the wing after playing primarily as a right-back this season. Weah had a solid game, creating one big chance, but it was Amine Gouiri who scored a banger for the only goal of the game, as Marseille picked up its first Europa League win and a massive three points.

Yunus Musah, AC Milan

Musah was one of three Milan players taken off at halftime against Ferencvaros with the team down 1-0. In his 45 minutes, Musah won four of six duels and had six defensive contributions, but didn’t contribute to a lackluster Milan attack. The three halftime subs didn’t make much of a difference, as Milan lost 2-0.

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

Pulisic was among the three players brought on at halftime with the hope of sparking a comeback. While he created two chances and drew one foul, Pulisic wasn’t able to get Milan back in the game. Halfway through Europa League, Milan is outside the 24 spots that advance to the knockout stage, so there is a lot of work left to do in the next four games.

Christ Richards, Crystal Palace

A 92nd-minute equalizer saved Crystal Palace from yet another loss, giving Richards and company a 1-1 draw with his old club Hoffenheim. For once, Richards could actually be considered the weak part of the Palace back line. Despite eight clearances and 12 defensive contributions, Richards was just three for eight on his duels, which is not what you want to see this close to an international break.

Tanner Tessmann, Lyon

Tessmann provided the assist for Lyon’s only goal on a beautiful left-footed cross that Corentin Tolisso finished in the box. The American, who was snubbed for a spot on the November roster, played all 90 minutes and had the highest grade of any player on the field other than Tolisso. Tessmann also made six defensive contributions from his center midfield position, with his heat map all over the field. Despite not being selected this time around, Tessmann has put in some good performances for Lyon in recent weeks.

Austin Trusty, Celtic

Trusty did not feature for Celtic on Thursday, although he’s back in training following the death of his father. Celtic manager Martin O’Neill defended Trusty for taking time off after his father’s passing. Despite not playing since October 15, Trusty will be with the USMNT next week.

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

With Trusty unavailable, Carter-Vickers got the start for Celtic in what you might consider a must-win home game against Besiktas. He put in a strong shift, collecting nine clearances and 12 defensive contributions before coming off in the 78th minute, just after Celtic took a 2-1 lead. After CCV left, the teams traded goals, with Celtic holding on for a 3-2 win, the club's first victory of the Europa League campaign.

Weston McKennie, Juventus

McKennie was not in the Juventus matchday squad after picking up an injury over the weekend. For now, he’s still expected to be in national team camp next week. We should learn more about his status based on whether McKennie is available for Juventus on Sunday.

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This article was originally published on theamericanpitch.com as USMNT Europa League match day 4 recap: Tyler Adams scores to help Bournemouth stay perfect.