5 most surprising exclusions from USMNT November roster

Joe Scally and other members of the USMNT during its Round of 32 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina at the 2026 World Cup. | John Dorton/USSF/GettyImages

The USMNT roster for the November international break was released on Wednesday. Mauricio Pochettino has undoubtedly selected a strong roster for the upcoming Nations League games against Haiti. Of course, with a player pool that’s deeper than ever, it’s impossible not to have deserving players left out. Here are five players who were surprise exclusions from the USMNT November roster.

Tim Weah

It was understandable that Weah was left off the September-October roster to create space for younger players. But it’s puzzling why he’s not involved in a pair of competitive matches. Weah is arguably the best option at right-back behind Alex Freeman, as well as someone who can be deployed as a winger or false nine. That versatility makes him a valuable commodity when there is pressure to win games. The fact that he’s the captain for Marseille and provides a veteran presence makes his absence all the more puzzling, even if Bryan Reynolds is well-deserving of a chance with the national team.

Joe Scally

Scally is another player who’s been left off the roster in favor of Reynolds. Obviously, there is considerable depth at right-back, leaving him as the odd man out. However, Scally has arguably been Borussia Mönchengladbach’s best player this season, leading the team with three goals from his right-back spot. The fact that Mönchengladbach is currently last in the Bundesliga doesn’t help his case. On the other hand, Scally can be a useful defensive-minded option off the bench, and his versatility allows him to provide depth at multiple positions, which can be useful during a two-leg playoff.

Aiden Morris

What exactly does Morris need to do to get a USMNT call-up? He was arguably the biggest snub left off the 2026 World Cup roster. All he’s done since then is anchor the midfield of a Middlesbrough team that sits atop the English Championship. The defensive-minded midfielder has even scored a couple of goals this season, while grading out higher than Middlesbrough teammate Sebastian Berhalter, who is on the USMNT November roster. Of course, it’s tough for Morris with Tyler Adams ahead of him and the staff wanting to give Santiago Castañeda a chance. But leaving out Morris and taking 17-year-old Adri Mehmeti was surprising for a window that includes competitive matches.

Jack McGlynn

Similar to Morris, McGlynn is excelling in the English Championship this season but won’t be in USMNT camp next week. After making a summer move to Stoke City, McGlynn has four goals and two assists in 10 games, including a couple of absolute bangers. After making the move to Europe and hitting the ground running, it would have been nice to reward him. While there’s no denying the promise and potential of younger players like Justin Ellis and Mathis Albert, based on current form, McGlynn could have easily been picked over either one if the goal of the window is to win games.

Max Arfsten

Unlike McGlynn, it has not been a smooth transition to the English Championship for Arfsten. While he does have a goal to his name, Arfsten’s appearances have largely come off the bench. That being said, Pochettino has always been a fan, as evidenced by including him on the World Cup roster. Even if other players got auditions during the September-October window, one could argue that Arfsten is still best positioned to be the understudy to Antonee Robinson at left back. However, calling up uncapped Reed Baker-Whiting over Arfsten and Peyton Miller was a surprise move by Pochettino.

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This article was originally published on theamericanpitch.com as 5 most surprising exclusions from USMNT November roster.