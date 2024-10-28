Open in App
    • The Alliance Review

    Minerva chamber member honored as 'Bright Star'

    By Alliance Review,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eL65Z_0wPAGRDT00

    A Minerva businessman was honored with a top prize from the Northern Ohio Area Chambers of Commerce at an event this month.

    Nathan Meadows, kitchen manager for the Minerva Grinders Above and Beyond and assistant director of Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce, received a Bright Star Award Oct. 10 during a ceremony at MAPS Museum in Green.

    Chambers of commerce across northern Ohio recognized volunteers from their organizations as their “Bright Star.” The winners are honored for their work that helps chambers with such things as membership, retention and sponsorship.

    Meadows was nominated by the Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for his volunteer service to the Roxy Theatre, which is owned by the chamber. He has volunteered at the theater for 12 years, directing community theater productions, building sets, fundraising, and assisting with renovation tasks.

    The Minerva Chamber’s Bright Spot, also highlighted at the event, was its revived Second Friday celebrations, which Meadows spearheads. The events include live music, vendors, inflatables, games and food trucks.

    This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Minerva chamber member honored as 'Bright Star'

