    • The Alliance Review

    Alliance walkers honor victims of domestic violence

    By Alliance Review,

    2 days ago

    A large crowd of University of Mount Union students and community members gathered Thursday on campus for the annual event that serves as a reminder of the dangers of sexual and domestic violence. During the event, participants walk a mile around campus, with males in the group donning high-heel shoes. The event, which takes place during Domestic Violence Awareness month, is highly popular in the community, with large numbers of both males and females taking part. Organizers, which includes campus groups, the YWCA of Alliance and the Alliance Area Domestic Violence Center, say the event is an attempt to symbolically connect with the experiences of the victims and survivors of gender-based violence. Participants received free purple T-shirts, a nod to both Mount Union’s colors and the traditional awareness color for domestic violence victims.

    This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance walkers honor victims of domestic violence

