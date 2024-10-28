Area news in brief for Oct. 28

ALLIANCE PLANNING – City of Alliance Planning Commission will meet at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St., in the second-floor conference room. Among items on the agenda are a public hearing for the request from PATH for a conditional use permit for a temporary building at a cannabis dispensary at 2160 W. State St. in Alliance; and a separate public hearing for a conditional use permit for firearms sales at 817 S. Union Ave. in Alliance from Chad Fano of Atlas Collectible Firearms LLC. After the hearings, the issues will be discussed by the city’s planning commission.

SEBRING COUNCIL – Sebring Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Village Hall. Among items to be discussed is an ordinance authorizing the village to file a certificate of estimated resources with the Mahoning County auditor for 2025.

WINTER APPAREL COLLECTION – Stark County Job and Family Services has announced the beginning of the collection of donations for its Warming Wall, which offers free winter apparel to those in need. Among items needed are hats, gloves, scarves and socks. Items will be hung on the wall from December through February for anyone to take. The Warming Wall will be on a chain link fence across from the agency. 221 3rd St. SE in Canton. The Warming Wall was introduced in 2022 by staff from the Division of Child Support as a community collaboration. Those who need an item may take it, and those who have an item to give may hang it. All items are donated.

