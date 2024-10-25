Highlights of the Oct. 21 meeting of Washington Township trustees:

Department reports

Park – No report

Zoning – 1 permit issued. Trustees approved motion from Wayne Wallace to send a notice to mow to property owner of 3709 S. Union Ave.

Fire – As of meeting date, the department had made 403 runs so far in 2024. Trustees approved a motion to spend $494.94 for repairs to Truck #2. Trustees also approved purchase of a 50 feet of 1½ hose and a fitting for Truck #2.

Road – Mowing on Daniels and Severance. Speed sign on Bowman. Stop sign on Winston and Beechnut. Painting is complete at railroad crossing on Parks, and concrete work is done in back garage. Trustees approved a motion to use $9,500 in American Rescue Money for Ellis Concrete to install new pad in front of salt shed.

OTHER ACTION – Janet Moser announced Washington Township Historical Society plans the 12 th annual Soup Supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2at Salem Community Church on Beechwood Avenue.

UPCOMING – Trustees next will meet at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Township Hall.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Washington Twp. trustees OK fire updates