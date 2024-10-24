Open in App
    • The Alliance Review

    Area news in brief for Oct. 24

    By Alliance Review,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRAHx_0wJvdKGE00

    MINERVA CHRISTMAS – Registration is open for Minerva Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas parade and “Like Your Lights! Drive-it-Yourself Christmas Lights Tour.” Businesses, organizations and private individuals are invited to be part of the Christmas parade with floats, decorated cars, trucks or golf carts, or as walkers at the Dec. 7 event that will step off at 3 p.m. Any residents or businesses in Minerva Local School District can share their outdoor decorations with the community, also beginning Dec. 7. Sign up at the Chamber office by Nov. 22. The chamber will compile a map of participating locations to be published Dec. 6. Those driving the tour should show their appreciation for their favorite decorations by rolling down their car windows and shouting, “Like your lights!” For more information or to sign up, contact the chamber office at 330-868-7979 or denise.freeland@minervachamber.org.

    ALLIANCE FINANCES – Alliance City Council’s Finance Committee has set a public meeting for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St., in the second-floor conference room. Purpose of the meeting is to discuss ARPA funding.

    ALLIANCE WATER – City of Alliance’s Water and Sewer Board will meet at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 in the City Administration Building, 504 E. Main St., in the second-floor conference room. Purpose of the meeting is to discuss fourth-quarter matters.

    This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Area news in brief for Oct. 24

