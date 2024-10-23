Open in App
    Sebring Local staff, partners shine light on literacy

    By Alliance Review,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bS80Z_0wIOpcVo00

    Sebring Village community members and others in the surrounding areas put a spotlight on literacy during an event geared to students in the school district.

    Sebring Local Schools students, their families and district staff gathered Sept. 27 in Sebring McKinley High School’s gymnasium, where they read books, and interacted with special guests while enjoying family-fun educational activities during the district’s 3 rd annual “Literacy Under the Lights” event.

    McKinley high school students from the Language Club, SADD, band, cross country, basketball, cheerleading, football and volleyball served as “reader leaders,” overseeing stations for students in preschool through 12th grade.

    The event kicked off with the VIP students running through a tunnel surrounded by cheerleaders, Troy the Trojan Mascot and the marching band as they tore open a banner reading “Let’s tackle reading!”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zqa9x_0wIOpcVo00

    Stations included reading, face-painting, crafting bookmarks, reading pointers, story puppets, STEM-OH WOW Kids and alphabet bracelets, as well as playing spelling and phonics  games, journaling and writing stories, interactive pumpkin story-building, music literacy and a drums station, playing games and listening to stories in Spanish, and learning and spelling cheers.

    Attendees also interacted with a special guest, hometown author, storyteller and poet DeLisa Seals, who led an interactive story challenge. Seals is the head clerk of the Sebring branch of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County.

    The Sebring Public Library had its pop-up library van at the event, and attendees could check out books and receive free resources, including signing up for their own library cards.

    During “halftime,” students and families set up blankets and read together on the gym’s basketball court. The event originally was to take place in the football stadium, but move indoors because of bad weather.

    “Rain couldn’t stop our community from gathering to celebrate literacy, so although we typically have our event out on the football field under the lights, we instead enjoyed a cozy evening in our gym,” says Jill Dennis, family engagement coordinator for Sebring Local Schools. “We’re really proud of our older students for taking the initiative to be leaders and role models, and our younger students for their excitement to read and learn.”

    Students also had the opportunity to receive purple postcards for displaying and reciting the B.L. promise, “Be responsible, be respectful, be safe and be positive.”

    This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Sebring Local staff, partners shine light on literacy

