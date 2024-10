Halloween events set this week in Alliance

The Halloween spirit will be evident over about a week throughout the Alliance area, with free public events to help Carnation City residents get into the mood to celebrate.

Events will be happening Friday, Saturday and on Halloween. Check out details:

Final Fridays – Along East Main Street in Alliance, the monthly community party will happen from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25. Among activities will be a scavenger hunt, games, treats, raffles and vendors. Costumes are encouraged.

Alliance Trunk-or-Treat – Alliance Church of the Nazarene, 1345 S. Arch Ave., plans a Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 25. Participants also can enjoy a craft table, face-painting from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and a Wrap the Mummy game. A prize will be awarded for best costume.

Smith Township First Responders’ Trunk-or-Treat – The 6 th annual event will run 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Beloit Park, 17898 5 th St. in Beloit. The event will include treats, candy and a bounce house. Call 330-938-2807 with questions.

Alliance YWCA – Alliance YWCA Fall Fest 2024 will be 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the facility at 239 E. Market St. The free event will include a trunk-or-treat, balloon artist Lena Hartman and free food.

Ken Ganley Trunk-or-Treat – Ken Ganley Kia of Alliance, 2010 W. State St., will welcome trick-or-treaters from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Gift bags will go to the first 25 children. The event will include candy stations, food trucks and a costume contest that will offer prizes of $250 for first place, $150 for second place, and a $50 gift card for third place.

