Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Alliance Review

    Crowd packs Alliance for Jeep festival

    By Alliance Review,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y5s4z_0w7I6cbu00

    Young and old came out to celebrate Saturday in downtown Alliance during the 4 th annual Duck Duck Jeep event. The festival has multiple elements, including live music on two stages, a Trunk-or-Treat for children, live art creation and an automobile show featuring Jeeps. Participants packed East Main Street, walking around to different opportunities for fun. Also among the offerings was a Jeep decorating contest that featured prizes. The event also included food trucks and vendors selling their wares.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvvDU_0w7I6cbu00

    This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Crowd packs Alliance for Jeep festival

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    For the Kids: Truck & Tractor Day
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Snow on the way? Some lake-effect possible.
    News 5 Cleveland WEWS2 days ago
    This Small Town In Ohio Will Transport You Straight To A Different Time
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    The Creepy Tunnel In Ohio You Wouldn’t Want To Visit After Dark
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    A new restaurant is coming to Canton, Ohio
    Isla Chiu1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz14 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King18 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy