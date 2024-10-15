Young and old came out to celebrate Saturday in downtown Alliance during the 4 th annual Duck Duck Jeep event. The festival has multiple elements, including live music on two stages, a Trunk-or-Treat for children, live art creation and an automobile show featuring Jeeps. Participants packed East Main Street, walking around to different opportunities for fun. Also among the offerings was a Jeep decorating contest that featured prizes. The event also included food trucks and vendors selling their wares.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Crowd packs Alliance for Jeep festival