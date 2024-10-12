Sebring students get fired up about home safety

Students at B.L. Miller Elementary School in Sebring got a lesson in fire safety this week from the experts.

A crew from Sebring Fire Department conducted an assembly with students in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week.

The firefighters gave the students a close-up view of their uniforms and special equipment, as they discussed the importance of safety and what to do in the case of a fire.

Lt. Cody Dennis talked about the necessity to have a working smoke detector in every home, and how to establish a safe meeting place, as well as how to vacate the property.

The students then received a tour of a fire truck and EMS vehicle.

In addition to Dennis, Sebring firefighters who took part in the visit were Lt. Ryan Summers and Lt. Bryan Bailey, as well as Firefighters Joshua Rhome, Thomas Hobson, Sam Kanagy and Tim Beadnell.

