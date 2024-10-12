Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Alliance Review

    Sebring students get fired up about home safety

    By Alliance Review,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFbpi_0w4CcWes00

    Students at B.L. Miller Elementary School in Sebring got a lesson in fire safety this week from the experts.

    A crew from Sebring Fire Department conducted an assembly with students in recognition of National Fire Prevention Week.

    The firefighters gave the students a close-up view of their uniforms and special equipment, as they discussed the importance of safety and what to do in the case of a fire.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSoFs_0w4CcWes00

    Lt. Cody Dennis talked about the necessity to have a working smoke detector in every home, and how to establish a safe meeting place, as well as how to vacate the property.

    The students then received a tour of a fire truck and EMS vehicle.

    In addition to Dennis, Sebring firefighters who took part in the visit were Lt. Ryan Summers and Lt. Bryan Bailey, as well as Firefighters Joshua Rhome, Thomas Hobson, Sam Kanagy and Tim Beadnell.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9Z08_0w4CcWes00

    This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Sebring students get fired up about home safety

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz3 days ago
    Scrappy Doo is Graduating from Training Camp
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt10 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC6 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy