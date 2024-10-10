Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Alliance Review

    Alliance walking tour wins state award

    By Alliance Review,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfPsS_0w1P1hC700

    Collaboration efforts between Alliance Historical Society and Alliance Preservation Society are off to an award-winning start.

    The first project from the two organizations – the East Main Street Historic District Walking Tour – received an outstanding achievement award from Ohio Local History Alliance at the annual meeting of the statewide organization from Oct. 4-5 in Columbus.

    The award, included in the History Outreach Public Programming category, celebrates programs based on their historical and educational value and on their implementation.

    Dalton Rininger Kline, Karen Perone and Robb Hyde researched and wrote the descriptions of the downtown buildings. Robb Hyde designed the signs.

    The East Main Street Historic District Walking Tour is the first in Alliance to be marked with permanent signs, thanks to the Anthony Lalli Downtown Fund that is managed by the Greater Alliance Foundation.

    The self-guided walk features 32 stops along Main and Market streets and runs about 1.5 miles roundtrip. Each stop is marked with a permanent sign, either on a building or hanging on a post. Each sign, created and installed by Fabin3d, contains a QR code that walkers can scan for information and pictures about that particular site.

    The tour is featured on the Clio app and is the third such walk in Alliance, joining the Freedom Trail from Rodman Public Library to the Mabel Hartzell Historical Home, and the Alliance City Cemetery Tour.

    Alliance’s city government and building and business owners downtown opted in to have the signs installed. Main Street Alliance helped to share and promote the tours.

    The walk was dedicated June 15 with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the Carnation Caboose parking lot.

    This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Alliance walking tour wins state award

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily9 hours ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz7 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy