Updated 4:32 p.m. Nov. 14 to include additional context and background.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — City Council voted 7-0 Saturday to uphold the city's Russell Road safety design near Naomi Brooks Elementary School, adopting the transportation director's recommendation and adding two parking spaces to it.

The vote denied three appeals filed in August under City Code sections 5-8-5 and 5-8-6, and ended a process that ran through two Traffic and Parking Board hearings, two decisions by the transportation director and a hearing Saturday that took most of the day.

Council first rejected the alternative the appellants had asked for. A motion by Councilman Abdel Elnoubi "to approve Option 1 as it is," seconded by Councilman John Taylor Chapman, failed 5-2. Mayor Alyia Gaskins, Vice Mayor Sarah Bagley and Council members Canek Aguirre, Jacinta Greene and Sandy Marks voted against it.