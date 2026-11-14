WASHINGTON (AP) — Clara Luvanga scored her second goal of the postseason in the 57th minute, capitalizing on an errant pass, and the Washington Spirit reached their fifth NWSL Championship and third straight with a 2-1 semifinal victory over the Utah Royals on Saturday.

Luvanga raced onto Nuria Rábano’s ill-advised ball after it rolled past Utah center back Tatumn Milazzo, then chipped it softly over charging goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn for the winning score.

It was her fourth goal in all competitions since her September transfer from Saudi club Al-Nassr.