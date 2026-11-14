Good morning, Alexandria.

The wind is the story of the weather: partly sunny and 52 degrees, but gusts past 30 mph this morning, so hold the leaf bags and the shredding boxes with both hands. Sunday is calmer.

Tonight at 5:30, NOVA Parks counts down and lights the tree at Cameron Run for the last time. Bright Nights, the renamed winter village, runs weekends through Thanksgiving, then most nights until Jan. 3, when NOVA Parks says its season ends for good ahead of the lease’s close. The ice rink is gone this year; new are lighted mini golf, a maze, and a scavenger hunt, and Santa is there until 9:30. Tickets are $9 online, $12 at the gate, and tonight is military appreciation night; teachers tomorrow.

A note on the history item below: the Friendship Firehouse on South Alfred Street, whose company lost men in the 1855 King Street fire, is open today from 11 to 4. If you’ve never been inside, this is a good afternoon for it.

Here’s what you need to know for Saturday, Nov. 14.