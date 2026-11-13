ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria wants residents to name its snow plows.

"We have a plowblem! We call them snow plows, but that's NOT their name," the Department of Transportation and Environmental Services wrote in a post on Bluesky, asking for suggestions by Nov. 22.

The department is taking up to three names per person through an online form, and says anyone with more ideas than that may submit the form as many times as they like. It asks for "your most creative, snow pun-iest ideas."