This story was updated at 11:05 a.m. Nov. 13 to clarify board member Ryan Reyna’s proposal.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. —Leaving Jefferson-Houston and Patrick Henry as K-8 schools drew the most support Thursday in an informal Alexandria City School Board poll on how to relieve middle school crowding. Acting Superintendent Grace Taylor's plan to convert the two schools was one pick behind.

Several members also backed an idea from board member Ryan Reyna to put off a final decision on middle school seats for a year. Under his idea, the board would focus this year on maintenance and form an ad hoc committee with the City Council to agree on a middle school plan before next year’s capital budget.

The work session at Francis C. Hammond Middle School came two days after board members said at a town hall that no decision had been made. It came four days before the board and council meet jointly on the 10-year capital plan Monday, Nov. 16.