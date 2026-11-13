ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Former City Councilman Mo Seifeldein, who challenged Rep. Don Beyer in the August Democratic primary, was the most common write-in name in Alexandria's 8th District race on Nov. 3, according to write-in reports provided to The Alexandria Brief by the city's elections office Friday.

The Alexandria Electoral Board finished canvassing the Nov. 3 election Thursday, said Angie Maniglia Turner, the city's director of elections and general registrar.

Write-ins made up a small share of the vote. In the U.S. Senate race, 318 of the 68,577 votes cast in Alexandria were write-ins, about 0.5%, according to unofficial state results. In the 8th District race, 256 of 68,529 votes were write-ins, about 0.4%.