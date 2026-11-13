ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The two men arrested after a Sunday morning shooting on Ellsworth Street in October have been charged in federal court with illegally possessing firearms.

Telly Sinclair Knox Jr. and Justin Carroll McKnight are each charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, under 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1). A criminal complaint and arrest warrants were filed Nov. 9 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, 36 days after the shooting.

Alexandria police did not release the men's names or say what charges they faced at the time, and none of the news outlets that covered the shooting named them. The federal complaint is the first public identification.